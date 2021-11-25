Kaga Electronics : Medium- to Long-Term Sustainability Management Plan
11/25/2021
KAGA ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Medium- to Long-Term SustainabilityManagementPlan
KAGA ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. November 25, 2021
TSE 1st section 8154
Sustainability Policy
Under our corporate philosophy of "Everything we do is for our customers," the Kaga Electronics Group seeks to achieve both a sustainable society and sustainable growth of the Group.
Toward this purpose, we will respect dialogue with customers, business partners, shareholders, investors, employees, local communities, and all other stakeholders, based on our Basic CSR Policy, Environmental Policy, and Action Guidelines. We will work to increase our corporate value as we play an active role in achieving a sustainable society.
1 We will tackle environmental issues through our business activities
Through our business activities, we will take action to cut CO2 emissions, reduce waste, and promote reuse. At the same time, by providing environmentally considerate products and services, we will contribute to bringing about a society that values the global environment.
2 We will respect human rights and develop human resources
We will respect the human rights of all stakeholders, regardless of gender, age, nationality, social status, disabilities, or other personal attributes. We will develop work environments in which diverse employees can work in safety and health, both physically and mentally, and will develop personnel systems and education and training systems that allow these employees to maximize their individual abilities. We will further work to develop human resources who will take on the challenge of innovation.
3 We will work to build mutual trust with society
We will work to be a company that earns the trust of society by observing laws and regulations, by strengthening our governance structure, and by sincerely engaging in fair competition, the provision of high-quality products and services, timely and appropriate information disclosure, and other corporate activities.
Sustainability promotion structure
The Kaga Electronics Group views the promotion of sustainability as a key management issue. We have established an SDGs Committee chaired by the President and COO of Kaga Electronics Co., Ltd., and, under this committee, have created working groups for "Environment," "Society," and "Governance." In this way, we have established a management structure that promotes sustainability across the Group.
Under commitment by top management and collaboration among business divisions, we act through these working groups to formulate policies, measures, and goals that address ESG issues, to manage progress, and to otherwise promote sustainability within the Group as a whole.
Board of Directors
SDGs Committee
Discuss and address medium- to long-term management matters associated with environmental (E), social (S) and governance (G) issues, with the three theme-
Mission specific working groups playing a central role, to help enhance the Company's corporate value through the implementation of cross-organizational initiatives encompassing the Group
Chair： Kaga Electronics Co., Ltd.'s President
Members： Kaga Electronics Co., Ltd.'s chief officers in charge of supervising various divisions
Environmental Issue
Social Issue
Governance Issue
Working Group
Working Group
Working Group
Materiality
The Kaga Electronics Group is committed to seriously addressing a variety of issues relevant not only to itself but also communities around the world and thereby living up to the expectations of society. In line with this commitment, the Group has employed four perspectives- Environmental (E), Social (S), Governance (G) and Business (B)-to identify priority issues that are deemed to exert significant impact on its business operations, as listed below. Through its efforts to tackle the materiality of these issues, the Group will practice corporate activities aimed at contributing to the realization of a sustainable society, with the aim of further improving its corporate value.
Materiality
Related SDGs
Changes in the socio-economic
Our initiatives
environment
Create a clean
• Growing seriousness of global warming
• Provide products and services designed to
E
help resolve environmental and energy
global
and other environmental problems
issues
environment
• Urgent call for carbon neutrality
• Continue initiatives to reduce the
environmental burden
Create an
• Changes in social structure as we move
• Promote workforce diversity and
toward the popularization of the new
innovative work styles to better adapt to
S
inclusive company
normal
the new normal
as well as an
• Human resource shortages attributable
• Develop human resources by passing
affluent society
to a low birthrate and an aging
down and updating KAGA-ism
population
Create
• Public calls for more robust corporate
• Further strengthen corporate governance
governance
G
and compliance
a sustainable
• Growing need for business resilience
• Thoroughly practice a profit-focused
management base
against changes in the operating
management approach
environment
• Progress in digital transformation
• Provide products and services that
Realize
• Coming of a "super-smart" society due
B
contribute to the transition to a digital-
sustainable
to the popularization of ICT, such as
driven society
business growth
IoT and AI
• Intensification of global competition
• Create new businesses aimed at helping
Medium- to long-term sustainability targets and major KPIs
Key themes
Issues to address and issues to
Medium-term targets
Long-term targets
examine
• Adoption of renewable energy at
2024: 40% (1%)
2030: 100%
domestic sales offices
• Adoption of renewable energy at
By 2024: Information
2030:
50%
Achievement of shift to
domestic manufacturing sites
gathering/analysis and determination
2050: 100%
E
• Adoption of renewable energy at
of policy
2030:
30%
100% renewable energy
procurement
・In-house power generation/external
overseas manufacturing sites
・Solar panel/biomass power
2050: 100%
generation/renewable energy
businesses
Shift to electricity for
• Switch to electric vehicles for domestic
2024: 85% (78.5%)
2030: 100%
company-owned vehicles
sales vehicles (EV, HV, PHV, FCV)
• Ensuring diversity in core human
Percentage of female new
Percentage of female
new graduates in
graduates in general positions
Diversity and human
resources (Women, foreign
general positions
2023: 30% (5.8%)
nationals, mid-career hires)
resource management
Percentage of women in
2028: 40%
• Initiatives to employ elderly workers
Percentage of women in
management positions
S
and persons with disabilities
management positions
2024: 15% (13.3%)
• Enhancement of programs such as
2029: 17%
Work-life management
2025: Certification by
childcare/family-care and telework
2022: Implementation of review
outside party
and enhancement of
• Acquisition of certification as a Health
2024 onward:
2023: Certification
productivity
and Productivity Management
Continuation of
Organization
certification
Restructuring the
governance structure in
• Independent Outside Directors: at
response to the revision of
least 1/3
Performed in June 2021
the Corporate Governance
• Establishment of Nomination and
Code and the reorganization
Compensation Committee
Setting of targets in
of Tokyo Stock Exchange
G
• Diversification of the Board of
By June 2022: Determination of
line with next
Further strengthening
Corporate Governance
Directors
policy
Code revision
the supervisory and
• Full compliance with Corporate
Performed in November 2021
oversight functions of
Governance Code for Prime Market
• Adoption of delegation-based
April 2022: Enactment
top management over
executive officer structure
business execution
• Transition to structure of company
By March 2023: Determination of
with committees
policy
*Numbers in parentheses represent current values
