Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Kaga Electronics Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8154   JP3206200002

KAGA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.

(8154)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kaga Electronics : Medium- to Long-Term Sustainability Management Plan

11/25/2021 | 12:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KAGA ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

Medium- to Long-Term SustainabilityManagementPlan

KAGA ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. November 25, 2021

TSE 1st section 8154

Sustainability Policy

Under our corporate philosophy of "Everything we do is for our customers," the Kaga Electronics Group seeks to achieve both a sustainable society and sustainable growth of the Group.

Toward this purpose, we will respect dialogue with customers, business partners, shareholders, investors, employees, local communities, and all other stakeholders, based on our Basic CSR Policy, Environmental Policy, and Action Guidelines. We will work to increase our corporate value as we play an active role in achieving a sustainable society.

1 We will tackle environmental issues through our business activities

Through our business activities, we will take action to cut CO2 emissions, reduce waste, and promote reuse. At the same time, by providing environmentally considerate products and services, we will contribute to bringing about a society that values the global environment.

2 We will respect human rights and develop human resources

We will respect the human rights of all stakeholders, regardless of gender, age, nationality, social status, disabilities, or other personal attributes. We will develop work environments in which diverse employees can work in safety and health, both physically and mentally, and will develop personnel systems and education and training systems that allow these employees to maximize their individual abilities. We will further work to develop human resources who will take on the challenge of innovation.

3 We will work to build mutual trust with society

We will work to be a company that earns the trust of society by observing laws and regulations, by strengthening our governance structure, and by sincerely engaging in fair competition, the provision of high-quality products and services, timely and appropriate information disclosure, and other corporate activities.

1

Sustainability promotion structure

The Kaga Electronics Group views the promotion of sustainability as a key management issue. We have established an SDGs Committee chaired by the President and COO of Kaga Electronics Co., Ltd., and, under this committee, have created working groups for "Environment," "Society," and "Governance." In this way, we have established a management structure that promotes sustainability across the Group.

Under commitment by top management and collaboration among business divisions, we act through these working groups to formulate policies, measures, and goals that address ESG issues, to manage progress, and to otherwise promote sustainability within the Group as a whole.

Board of Directors

SDGs Committee

Discuss and address medium- to long-term management matters associated with environmental (E), social (S) and governance (G) issues, with the three theme-

Mission specific working groups playing a central role, to help enhance the Company's corporate value through the implementation of cross-organizational initiatives encompassing the Group

  • Chair Kaga Electronics Co., Ltd.'s President
  • Members Kaga Electronics Co., Ltd.'s chief officers in charge of supervising various divisions

Environmental Issue

Social Issue

Governance Issue

Working Group

Working Group

Working Group

2

Materiality

The Kaga Electronics Group is committed to seriously addressing a variety of issues relevant not only to itself but also communities around the world and thereby living up to the expectations of society. In line with this commitment, the Group has employed four perspectives- Environmental (E), Social (S), Governance (G) and Business (B)-to identify priority issues that are deemed to exert significant impact on its business operations, as listed below. Through its efforts to tackle the materiality of these issues, the Group will practice corporate activities aimed at contributing to the realization of a sustainable society, with the aim of further improving its corporate value.

Materiality

Related SDGs

Changes in the socio-economic

Our initiatives

environment

Create a clean

• Growing seriousness of global warming

• Provide products and services designed to

E

help resolve environmental and energy

global

and other environmental problems

issues

environment

• Urgent call for carbon neutrality

• Continue initiatives to reduce the

environmental burden

Create an

• Changes in social structure as we move

• Promote workforce diversity and

toward the popularization of the new

innovative work styles to better adapt to

S

inclusive company

normal

the new normal

as well as an

• Human resource shortages attributable

• Develop human resources by passing

affluent society

to a low birthrate and an aging

down and updating KAGA-ism

population

Create

• Public calls for more robust corporate

• Further strengthen corporate governance

governance

G

and compliance

a sustainable

• Growing need for business resilience

• Thoroughly practice a profit-focused

management base

against changes in the operating

management approach

environment

• Progress in digital transformation

• Provide products and services that

Realize

• Coming of a "super-smart" society due

B

contribute to the transition to a digital-

sustainable

to the popularization of ICT, such as

driven society

business growth

IoT and AI

• Intensification of global competition

• Create new businesses aimed at helping

3

Medium- to long-term sustainability targets and major KPIs

Key themes

Issues to address and issues to

Medium-term targets

Long-term targets

examine

Adoption of renewable energy at

2024: 40% (1%)

2030: 100%

domestic sales offices

Adoption of renewable energy at

By 2024: Information

2030:

50%

Achievement of shift to

domestic manufacturing sites

gathering/analysis and determination

2050: 100%

E

• Adoption of renewable energy at

of policy

2030:

30%

100% renewable energy

procurement

In-house power generation/external

overseas manufacturing sites

Solar panel/biomass power

2050: 100%

generation/renewable energy

businesses

Shift to electricity for

Switch to electric vehicles for domestic

2024: 85% (78.5%)

2030: 100%

company-owned vehicles

sales vehicles (EV, HV, PHV, FCV)

Ensuring diversity in core human

Percentage of female new

Percentage of female

new graduates in

graduates in general positions

Diversity and human

resources (Women, foreign

general positions

2023: 30% (5.8%)

nationals, mid-career hires)

resource management

Percentage of women in

2028: 40%

Initiatives to employ elderly workers

Percentage of women in

management positions

S

and persons with disabilities

management positions

2024: 15% (13.3%)

Enhancement of programs such as

2029: 17%

Work-life management

2025: Certification by

childcare/family-care and telework

2022: Implementation of review

outside party

and enhancement of

Acquisition of certification as a Health

2024 onward:

2023: Certification

productivity

and Productivity Management

Continuation of

Organization

certification

Restructuring the

governance structure in

• Independent Outside Directors: at

response to the revision of

least 1/3

Performed in June 2021

the Corporate Governance

Establishment of Nomination and

Code and the reorganization

Compensation Committee

Setting of targets in

of Tokyo Stock Exchange

G

• Diversification of the Board of

By June 2022: Determination of

line with next

Further strengthening

Corporate Governance

Directors

policy

Code revision

the supervisory and

Full compliance with Corporate

Performed in November 2021

oversight functions of

Governance Code for Prime Market

Adoption of delegation-based

April 2022: Enactment

top management over

executive officer structure

business execution

• Transition to structure of company

By March 2023: Determination of

with committees

policy

*Numbers in parentheses represent current values

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kaga Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 05:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KAGA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.
12:10aKAGA ELECTRONICS : Next Medium-Term Management Plan Medium-Term Management Plan 2024 (FY20..
PU
12:10aKAGA ELECTRONICS : Medium- to Long-Term Sustainability Management Plan
PU
11/04Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year ending March 2022
PU
11/04Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half Ended September 30, 2021 [..
PU
11/04Kaga Electronics Co.,Ltd. Announces Dividend for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Endi..
CI
11/04Kaga Electronics Co.,Ltd. Announces Extraordinary Dividend for the Second Quarter of Fi..
CI
11/04Kaga Electronics Co.,Ltd. Revises Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year En..
CI
09/29KAGA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/06Kaga Electronics Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on August 5, 2021, has expired wit..
CI
08/05Tranche Update on Kaga Electronics Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on August 5..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 470 B 4 073 M 4 073 M
Net income 2022 12 000 M 104 M 104 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,66x
Yield 2022 2,96%
Capitalization 79 902 M 692 M 692 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,17x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 7 826
Free-Float 62,9%
Chart KAGA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kaga Electronics Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAGA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3 045,00 JPY
Average target price 5 000,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 64,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Isao Tsukamoto Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryoichi Kado President, COO & Representative Director
Eiji Kawamura CFO, Managing Director & GM-Administration
Susumu Miyoshi Independent Outside Director
Akira Tamura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAGA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.27.73%697
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.14.67%52 819
AMPHENOL CORPORATION29.69%50 713
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-24.63%46 339
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-25.65%17 664
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED-21.43%9 411