Kaga Electronics : Medium- to Long-Term Sustainability Management Plan

Sustainability Policy

Under our corporate philosophy of "Everything we do is for our customers," the Kaga Electronics Group seeks to achieve both a sustainable society and sustainable growth of the Group.

Toward this purpose, we will respect dialogue with customers, business partners, shareholders, investors, employees, local communities, and all other stakeholders, based on our Basic CSR Policy, Environmental Policy, and Action Guidelines. We will work to increase our corporate value as we play an active role in achieving a sustainable society.

1 We will tackle environmental issues through our business activities

Through our business activities, we will take action to cut CO2 emissions, reduce waste, and promote reuse. At the same time, by providing environmentally considerate products and services, we will contribute to bringing about a society that values the global environment.

2 We will respect human rights and develop human resources

We will respect the human rights of all stakeholders, regardless of gender, age, nationality, social status, disabilities, or other personal attributes. We will develop work environments in which diverse employees can work in safety and health, both physically and mentally, and will develop personnel systems and education and training systems that allow these employees to maximize their individual abilities. We will further work to develop human resources who will take on the challenge of innovation.

3 We will work to build mutual trust with society

We will work to be a company that earns the trust of society by observing laws and regulations, by strengthening our governance structure, and by sincerely engaging in fair competition, the provision of high-quality products and services, timely and appropriate information disclosure, and other corporate activities.