Kaga Electronics : Next Medium-Term Management Plan Medium-Term Management Plan 2024 (FY2022-FY2024)

KAGA ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Next Medium-Term Management Plan
Medium-Term Management
Plan 2024 (FY2022-FY2024)
KAGA ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. November 25, 2021
TSE 1st section 8154
Review of Medium-Term Management Plan 2021: Management Measures
Undertaking priority issues in line with basic policy, with overall achievement of initial targets forecasted
Enhancement of
Revenue Base
Stabilization of
Management
Base
Focus on markets and areas in which high growth and profitability are expected
-
Revenue increase effect of about ¥200 bn through acquisition of companies including KAGA FEI and EXCEL
-
Growth of EMS business: ¥89.4 bn (FY18 results) ➔ ¥110 bn (FY21 forecast)
(Contribution from growth in vehicular, medical care, and other priority markets)
Early improvement of efficiency and financial soundness following incorporation of KAGA FEI as a Group company
|
▲ KAGA FEI: Gross profit margin
|
6.3% (FY18 results) ➔ 9.3% (FY21 2Q results)
-
Kaga Electronics: Consolidated SG&A ratio 9.5% (FY18 results) ➔ 8.4% (FY21 2Q results)
|
▲ Kaga Electronics: Equity ratio
|
35.8% (end/Mar 2019 results) ➔ 39.6%
|
|
(end/Sep 2021 results)
Creation of New
Businesses
Active utilization of in-house resources and M&As to strengthen resistance to changes in the external environment
-
Social issues solutions-oriented business: Entry into disaster-readiness helicopter and EV bus mobility business, preparation for entry into medical device business
-
Venture investments: 18 projects executed (investments in 41 companies from Apr 2017 to Nov 2021)
Review of Medium-Term Management Plan 2021： Management Targets
Predict for exceeding operating income and ROE targets by executing "profit-focused management",
despite unmet net sales target due to losses of major commercial rights
|
|
Net sales
|
|
ROE
|
Opareting income margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
JPY470bn
|
JPY500bn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JPY443.6bn
|
JPY422.3bn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.9%
|
|
|
JPY15bn
|
|
|
|
13.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JPY13bn
|
|
JPY292.7bn
|
7.6%
|
JPY11.4bn
|
9.7%
|
8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JPY10.0bn
|
|
|
|
|
JPY7.5bn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
FY2020
|
FY2021
|
FY2021
|
|
Management
|
|
Results
|
Results
|
Results
|
Forecasts
|
|
Targets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
JPY292.7bn
|
JPY443.6bn
|
JPY422.3bn
|
JPY470bn
|
JPY500bn
|
Operating
|
JPY7.5bn
|
JPY10.0bn
|
JPY11.4bn
|
JPY15bn
|
JPY13bn
|
income
|
ROE
|
10.9％
|
7.6％
|
13.5％
|
9.7％
|
８％ or higher
|
|
|
|
|
|
Medium-Term Management Plan 2021
2
Systemization of Corporate Philosophy/Vision/Action Guidelines
Systematize the philosophy at the core of Kaga Electronics' thinking and conduct
The core of Kaga Electronics' thinking and conduct is reflected in our Corporate Philosophy that has remained unchanged since our founding in 1968, our Management Vision that indicates our medium- to long-term visions for the company 5 and 10 years into the future,
and our Action Guidelines that set forth the behavior that forms norms
by which Kaga Electronics employees can achieve these visions.
Everything we do is for our customers
Aim to be "Japan's No.1 corporate group in the industry"
Aim to become a competitive "World Class Company"
"F.Y.T." : Flexibility, Young at heart, Try
"3G" : General, Global, Group
"KAGA-ism" : Management mindset, Sales mindset,
Readiness as a member of society
3
Medium-Term Management Plan 2024： Management Targets
Realize sustainable growth by organic growth and further M&A challenges
|
|
FY2021 Forecasts
|
FY2024 Management Targets
|
|
|
Organic growth
|
Including new M&As
|
Net Sales
|
JPY 470 bn
|
JPY 600 bn
|
JPY 750 bn
|
Operating
|
JPY 15 bn
|
JPY 20 bn
|
Income
With cost of shareholders' equity (7-8%) in mind,
|
ROE
|
9.7 %
|
|
stable 8.5 % or higher
|
|
|
|
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Kaga Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 05:09:03 UTC.