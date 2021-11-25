Log in
Kaga Electronics : Next Medium-Term Management Plan Medium-Term Management Plan 2024 (FY2022-FY2024)

11/25/2021 | 12:10am EST
KAGA ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

Next Medium-Term Management Plan

Medium-Term Management

Plan 2024 (FY2022-FY2024)

KAGA ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. November 25, 2021

TSE 1st section 8154

Review of Medium-Term Management Plan 2021: Management Measures

Undertaking priority issues in line with basic policy, with overall achievement of initial targets forecasted

Enhancement of

Revenue Base

Stabilization of

Management

Base

Focus on markets and areas in which high growth and profitability are expected

  • Revenue increase effect of about ¥200 bn through acquisition of companies including KAGA FEI and EXCEL
  • Growth of EMS business: ¥89.4 bn (FY18 results) ¥110 bn (FY21 forecast)

(Contribution from growth in vehicular, medical care, and other priority markets)

Early improvement of efficiency and financial soundness following incorporation of KAGA FEI as a Group company

KAGA FEI: Gross profit margin

6.3% (FY18 results) 9.3% (FY21 2Q results)

  • Kaga Electronics: Consolidated SG&A ratio 9.5% (FY18 results) 8.4% (FY21 2Q results)

Kaga Electronics: Equity ratio

35.8% (end/Mar 2019 results) 39.6%

(end/Sep 2021 results)

Creation of New

Businesses

Active utilization of in-house resources and M&As to strengthen resistance to changes in the external environment

  • Social issues solutions-oriented business: Entry into disaster-readiness helicopter and EV bus mobility business, preparation for entry into medical device business
  • Venture investments: 18 projects executed (investments in 41 companies from Apr 2017 to Nov 2021)

1

Review of Medium-Term Management Plan 2021 Management Targets

Predict for exceeding operating income and ROE targets by executing "profit-focused management",

despite unmet net sales target due to losses of major commercial rights

Net sales

ROE

Opareting income margin

Operating income

JPY470bn

JPY500bn

JPY443.6bn

JPY422.3bn

10.9%

JPY15bn

13.5%

JPY13bn

JPY292.7bn

7.6%

JPY11.4bn

9.7%

8%

JPY10.0bn

JPY7.5bn

3.2%

2.5%

2.2%

2.7%

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2021

Management

Results

Results

Results

Forecasts

Targets

Net sales

JPY292.7bn

JPY443.6bn

JPY422.3bn

JPY470bn

JPY500bn

Operating

JPY7.5bn

JPY10.0bn

JPY11.4bn

JPY15bn

JPY13bn

income

ROE

10.9

7.6

13.5

9.7

or higher

Medium-Term Management Plan 2021

2

Systemization of Corporate Philosophy/Vision/Action Guidelines

Systematize the philosophy at the core of Kaga Electronics' thinking and conduct

The core of Kaga Electronics' thinking and conduct is reflected in our Corporate Philosophy that has remained unchanged since our founding in 1968, our Management Vision that indicates our medium- to long-term visions for the company 5 and 10 years into the future,

and our Action Guidelines that set forth the behavior that forms norms

by which Kaga Electronics employees can achieve these visions.

Everything we do is for our customers

Aim to be "Japan's No.1 corporate group in the industry"

Aim to become a competitive "World Class Company"

"F.Y.T." : Flexibility, Young at heart, Try

"3G" : General, Global, Group

"KAGA-ism" : Management mindset, Sales mindset,

Readiness as a member of society

3

Medium-Term Management Plan 2024 Management Targets

Realize sustainable growth by organic growth and further M&A challenges

FY2021 Forecasts

FY2024 Management Targets

Organic growth

Including new M&As

Net Sales

JPY 470 bn

JPY 600 bn

JPY 750 bn

Operating

JPY 15 bn

JPY 20 bn

Income

With cost of shareholders' equity (7-8%) in mind,

ROE

9.7 %

stable 8.5 % or higher

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kaga Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 05:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
