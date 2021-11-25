Kaga Electronics : Next Medium-Term Management Plan Medium-Term Management Plan 2024 (FY2022-FY2024)

Active utilization of in-house resources and M&As to strengthen resistance to changes in the external environment

Early improvement of efficiency and financial soundness following incorporation of KAGA FEI as a Group company

(Contribution from growth in vehicular, medical care, and other priority markets)

Focus on markets and areas in which high growth and profitability are expected

Undertaking priority issues in line with basic policy, with overall achievement of initial targets forecasted

despite unmet net sales target due to losses of major commercial rights

Predict for exceeding operating income and ROE targets by executing "profit-focused management",

Systemization of Corporate Philosophy/Vision/Action Guidelines

Systematize the philosophy at the core of Kaga Electronics' thinking and conduct

The core of Kaga Electronics' thinking and conduct is reflected in our Corporate Philosophy that has remained unchanged since our founding in 1968, our Management Vision that indicates our medium- to long-term visions for the company 5 and 10 years into the future,

and our Action Guidelines that set forth the behavior that forms norms

by which Kaga Electronics employees can achieve these visions.

Everything we do is for our customers

Aim to be "Japan's No.1 corporate group in the industry"

Aim to become a competitive "World Class Company"

"F.Y.T." : Flexibility, Young at heart, Try

"3G" : General, Global, Group

"KAGA-ism" : Management mindset, Sales mindset,

Readiness as a member of society

