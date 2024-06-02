Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Securities Code: 8154 Date of sending by postal mail: June 7, 2024 Start date of measures for electronic provision: June 5, 2024

To all of our shareholders

Ryoichi Kado

Representative Director, President & COO

KAGA ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

20 Kandamatsunagacho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Notice of the 56th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

We hereby inform you of the 56th ordinary general meeting of shareholders of KAGA ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. (the "Company") to be held as follows.

When convening this general meeting of shareholders, the Company takes measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (matters for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken) in electronic format, and posts this information on each of the following websites. Please access one of the websites by using the Internet address shown below to review the information.

The Company's website: https://www.taxan.co.jp/jp/ir/event/event_03.html (in Japanese)

Website for posted informational materials for the general meeting of shareholders https://d.sokai.jp/8154/teiji/ (in Japanese)

TSE website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese)

(Access the TSE website by using the Internet address shown above, enter "KAGA ELECTRONICS" in "Issue name (company name)" or the Company's securities code "8154" in "Code," and click "Search." Then, click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information." Under "Filed information available for public inspection," click "Click here for access" under "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting].")

If you are unable to attend the meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights via the Internet or in writing. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, and exercise your voting rights by 5:30 p.m. on June 25, 2024 (Tuesday) (Japan Time).

1. Date and Time 10:00 a.m. on June 26, 2024 (Wednesday) (Japan Time)

2. Place

Akihabara Business Center 4F, AP Akihabara

1-1 Akihabara, Taito-ku, Tokyo

3. Agenda of the Meeting Matters to be reported

  1. The Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the 56th fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024), and results of the Audit Reports by the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Auditors of the Consolidated Financial Statements
  2. Non-consolidatedFinancial Statements for the 56th fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
    Matters to be resolved
    Proposal No. 1: Distribution of Surplus
    Proposal No. 2: Election of Six (6) Directors
    Proposal No. 3: Election of One (1) Auditor

4. Other Matters Concerning the Meeting (Instructions on Exercise of Voting Rights)

  1. If you exercise your voting rights in writing (by post), but indicate neither approval nor disapproval for a proposal on the Exercise Voting Rights Form, it will be treated as an indication of approval.
  2. If you exercise your voting rights more than once via the Internet, only the last vote shall be deemed effective.
  3. If you exercise your voting rights both via the Internet and in writing (by post), regardless of the date of arrival, the vote via the Internet shall be deemed effective.

If you attend the meeting in person, please present the Exercise Voting Rights Form that was sent together with this notice at the reception on arrival at the meeting. If revisions to the matters subject to measures for electronic provision arise, a notice of the revisions and the details of the matters before and after the revisions will be posted on each website provided on the previous page. For shareholders who have not made a request for delivery of paper-based documents, we have delivered the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, along with selected sections of the Business Report. For shareholders who have made a request for delivery of paper-based documents, we have delivered such documents stating the matters subject to measures for electronic provision. However, in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations and Article 16 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company, the following matters are not provided in the paper-based documents delivered to shareholders.

  1. Principal lines of business, Operating results by business segment, Employees, Major Creditors, Other Significant Information Concerning the Current State of the Corporate Group, Accounting Auditor, and Company Structure and Policies in the Business Report
  2. Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income, Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity, and Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
  3. Statement of Changes in Equity and Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements

Accordingly, the Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and Non-consolidated Financial Statements included in the paper-based documents constitute a part of the documents audited by the Accounting Auditor in preparing the accounting audit report and Auditors in preparing the audit report.

Instructions on Exercise of Voting Rights

Exercise of voting rights at the Company's General Meeting of Shareholders is shareholders' important right. Please exercise your voting rights after reviewing the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders.

You may exercise your voting rights by one of the following three methods.

Attending the General Meeting of Shareholders

Please present the Exercise Voting Rights Form at the reception desk.

Date and Time

10:00 a.m. on June 26, 2024 (Wednesday) (Japan Time) (Reception desk will open at 9:00

a.m.)

Exercising voting rights by postal mail

Please indicate your approval or disapproval of each proposal on the Exercise Voting Rights Form and return it without affixing a stamp.

Deadline

To be received no later than 5:30 p.m. on June 25, 2024 (Tuesday) (Japan Time)

Exercising Voting Rights via the Internet

Please indicate whether you approve or disapprove of each proposal following the instructions on the next page.

Deadline

All data entry to be completed no later than 5:30 p.m. on June 25, 2024 (Tuesday) (Japan

Time)

How to Fill Out Your Exercise Voting Rights Form

Please indicate whether you approve or disapprove of each proposal.

Proposal Nos. 1 and 3

Circle "Approve ()"

To mark your approval

To mark your disapproval

Circle "Disapprove ()"

Proposal No. 2

Circle "Approve ()"

To mark your approval for all candidates

To mark your disapproval for all candidates

Circle "Disapprove ()"

To mark your disapproval for certain candidates

Circle "Approve ()" and write the number

of the candidate(s) you wish to disapprove

Please note that your online vote will prevail should you exercise your voting rights both in writing (by post) and via the Internet. If you exercise your voting rights more than once via the Internet, only the last vote shall be deemed effective.

Guidance for Exercising Voting Rights via the Internet, Etc.

Scanning the QR Code

You can log in to the website for the exercise of voting rights without entering the login ID or temporary password printed on the Exercise Voting Rights Form.

  1. Please scan QR Code provided on the Exercise Voting Rights Form.
    • "QR Code" is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.
  3. Please follow the directions that appear on the screen to input approval or disapproval to each proposal.

Entering login ID and temporary password

  1. Access the website for exercise of voting rights.
    Website for exercise of voting rights: https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/ (in Japanese)
  2. Log in by entering your "login ID" and "temporary password" presented on the Exercise Voting Rights Form. Enter your "login ID" and "temporary password."
    Click "Login."
  3. Follow the directions that appear on the screen to input approval or disapproval to each proposal.
    In case you need instructions for how to operate your personal computer or smartphone in order to exercise your voting rights via the Internet, please contact:
    Corporate Agency Division (Help Desk), Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation Phone: 0120-173-027 (9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (Japan Time); toll free (Japan only))
    Institutional investors may use the Electronic Voting Platform for institutional investors operated by ICJ, Inc.

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposal No. 1 Distribution of Surplus

The Company intends to distribute the surplus as follows.

Matters related to year-end dividends

With respect to the year-end dividend for the 56th fiscal year, taking into account the Company's business results in the fiscal year under review and business development, etc., going forward, the Company proposes an ordinary dividend of 110 yen per share of common stock of the Company. Note that the total amount of the dividends in this case will be 2,889,675,800 yen.

As a result, combined with the interim dividend of 110 yen per share already paid, the annual dividend payout will be 220 yen per share and the total amount of the annual dividends will be 5,779,404,070 yen.

  1. Type of dividend property Cash
  2. Allotment of dividend property to shareholders and the total amount 110 yen per share of common stock of the Company
    (Ordinary dividend: 110 yen)
    Total amount: 2,889,675,800 yen
  3. Effective date of distribution of surplus June 27, 2024

Proposal No. 2 Election of Six (6) Directors

The terms of office of five (5) current directors will expire at the conclusion of this general meeting. Additionally, Director Akira Tamura was deemed to have retired from the office on March 15, 2024, following his passing. Therefore, the Company proposes the election of six (6) Directors, an addition of one (1) to the current five (5) Directors.

Candidates for directors are as follows.

Attendance at

Candidate

Position in the

Board of

Committee the candidate is scheduled to

join after the meeting

No.

Name/Candidate attributes

Company

Directors

meetings

Representative

17/19

1

Isao Tsukamoto

Reelection

Director, Founder &

(89.5%)

CEO

Representative

19/19

2

Ryoichi Kado

Reelection

Director, President &

(100%)

COO

Director, Senior

19/19

3

Shintaro Kakei

Reelection

Managing Executive

(100%)

Officer

Reelection

19/19

4

Susumu Miyoshi

Outside

Outside Director

(100%)

Independent

Reelection

18/19

5

Noritomo Hashimoto

Outside

Outside Director

(94.7%)

Independent

New candidate

-

6

Mamoru Yoshida

Outside

Advisor

-

Independent

Reelection: Candidate for Director to be reelected

Outside: Candidate for Outside Director

Independent: Independent officer as defined by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.

New candidate: Candidate for Director to be newly elected

: Chairperson

: Member

Nomination and

Compensation

Committee

Sustainability

Committee

Candidate

Name

Number of the

Career summary, position and responsibilities in the Company

Company's shares

No.

(Date of birth)

held

Isao Tsukamoto

Sept. 1968

Established Kaga Electronics Co., Ltd.

President & CEO

(September 1, 1943)

Apr. 2007

Founder & CEO

Reelection

June 2021

Outside Director, ITbook Holdings Co., Ltd (to

Term of office

present)

728,445

56 years

Apr. 2022

Representative Director, Founder & CEO (to

Attendance at Board of

present)

1.

Directors meetings

Significant positions concurrently held

17/19 (89.5%)

Outside Director, ITbook Holdings Co., Ltd.

Reasons for proposing the candidate for director

Isao Tsukamoto is the founder of the Company and served as President & CEO until 2007. Since then as Founder &

CEO, he has used his extensive knowledge and human network, which goes beyond the industry, to give direction to

management group-wide. Based on our judgment that his wealth of knowledge and professional abilities related to

management will continue to be indispensable for the Group management and improvement of corporate value, we

have made him a candidate for director.

Mar. 1980

Joined Kaga Electronics Co., Ltd.

Apr. 1991

Division Manager of Sales Department No. 3,

Sales Headquarters

Apr. 1992

Division Manager of Amusement Products

Sales Department, Sales Headquarters

Apr. 1995

Division Manager of East Japan Sales

Ryoichi Kado

Department, High Tech Business Division

(December 1, 1957)

June 1995

Director

Reelection

Apr. 2002

Managing Director

Term of office

Apr. 2005

Senior Managing Director, General Manager of

68,599

29 years

Specific Industry Business Headquarters

Attendance at Board of

Apr. 2011

Senior Managing Director, Head of

2.

Directors meetings

Entertainment Business Unit

19/19 (100%)

Apr. 2012

Vice President, Head of Components Business

Unit

Apr. 2014

President & COO

Apr. 2022

Representative Director, President & COO (to

present)

Significant positions concurrently held

-

Reasons for proposing the candidate for director

Since joining the Company, Ryoichi Kado has been involved in the major businesses of the Company and possesses

leadership based on his extensive knowledge and results. Since being elected President & COO in 2014, he has

contributed to improvement of corporate value by giving direction to Group management. Based on our judgment that

his broad-ranging experience and capabilities are indispensable to promotion of the Medium-Term Management Plan

and central to the Group's management, we have made him a candidate for director.

Candidate

Name

Number of the

Career summary, position and responsibilities in the Company

Company's shares

No.

(Date of birth)

held

Apr. 1993

Joined Kaga Electronics Co., Ltd.

Apr. 1994

Manager of Asia Project Office, Sales

Headquarters No. 2

Apr. 1997

Division Manager of Overseas Sales

Department, Sales Headquarters

May 2000

Division Manager of Overseas Business

Shintaro Kakei

Division, Electronics Business Headquarters

(November 9, 1956)

June 2000

Director

Reelection

Apr. 2005

Managing Director

Term of office

Apr. 2011

Managing Director, Head of Manufacturing

34,348

24 years

Business Unit

Attendance at Board of

Apr. 2014

Senior Managing Director, Head of

3.

Directors meetings

Manufacturing Business Unit

19/19 (100%)

Apr. 2015

Senior Managing Director, Head of Corporate

Planning Department

Oct. 2015

Senior Managing Director

Apr. 2022

Director and Senior Executive Officer (to

present)

Significant positions concurrently held

-

Reasons for proposing the candidate for director

Since joining the Company, Shintaro Kakei has been involved in the overseas and EMS businesses and possesses a

solid track record and broad-ranging knowledge, having established a revenue base for those businesses. Based on our

judgment that his business development results overseas and rich experience are indispensable to improve the corporate

value, we have made him a candidate for director.

Apr. 1963

Joined Toyota Motor Co., Ltd. (currently

Toyota Motor Corporation)

Sept. 1994

Director

Susumu Miyoshi

June 2001

Executive Vice President and Representative

(September 20, 1940)

Director

Reelection

June 2002

Consultant

Outside

June 2002

President & COO of Osaka Toyopet Co., Ltd.

Independent

(currently Osaka Toyota Motor Co., Ltd.)

3,100

Term of office

June 2005

Advisor to Toyota Motor Corporation

9 years

Chairman of Osaka Toyopet Co., Ltd. (currently

Attendance at Board of

Osaka Toyota Motor Co., Ltd.)

4.

Directors meetings

June 2009

Executive Advisor to Hitachi Maxell, Ltd.

19/19 (100%)

(currently Maxell Holdings, Ltd.)

June 2015

Outside Director of the Company (to present)

Significant positions concurrently held

-

Reasons for proposing the candidate for outside director and overview of expected role

Susumu Miyoshi has served as Executive Vice President at Toyota Motor Corporation, and we believe that his rich

experience and broad-ranging knowledge as a member of management at various companies, will be leveraged to

supervise and provide advice on the Company's overall management, and will strengthen the function of our Board of

Directors, so we have made him a candidate for outside director. If he is elected, he will be involved in the election of

candidates for directors and the determination of remuneration for directors (and other officers) of the Company,

objectively and from a neutral position as a Nomination and Compensation Committee member.

Candidate

Name

Number of the

Career summary, position and responsibilities in the Company

Company's shares

No.

(Date of birth)

held

Apr. 1977

Joined Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Apr. 2009

Executive Officer in charge of General Affairs,

Human Resources and Public Relations

June 2009

Director, Chairman of the Nomination

Committee, Chairman of the Compensation

Committee, Executive Officer, and in charge of

Noritomo Hashimoto

General Affairs, Human Resources and Public

Relations

(July 30, 1954)

Apr. 2012

Director, Chairman of the Nomination

Reelection

Committee, Chairman of the Compensation

Outside

Committee, Senior Vice President, and in

Independent

charge of Corporate Strategic Planning and

1,500

Term of office

Operations of Associated Companies

5 years

June 2012

Director, Member of the Nomination

Attendance at Board of

Committee, Senior Vice President, and in

Directors meetings

charge of Corporate Strategic Planning and

5.

18/19 (94.7%)

Operations of Associated Companies

Apr. 2016

Director

July 2016

Advisor

June 2019

Outside Director of the Company (to present)

Mar. 2021

Outside Director, Ibokin Corp. (to present)

Significant positions concurrently held

Outside Director, Ibokin Corp.

Reasons for proposing the candidate for outside director and overview of expected role

Noritomo Hashimoto has served as Director and Executive Officer at Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and we believe

that his rich experience and deep knowledge serving as the Chairman of the Nomination and Compensation Committees

as well as being in charge of departments such as General Affairs, Human Resources and Corporate Strategic Planning,

will be leveraged to supervise and provide advice on the Company's overall management, particularly in the areas of

management strategy and human resources, and will strengthen the function of our Board of Directors, so we have

made him a candidate for outside director. If he is elected, he will be involved in the election of candidates for directors

and the determination of remuneration for directors (and other officers) of the Company, objectively and from a neutral

position as a Nomination and Compensation Committee member.

Candidate

Name

Number of the

Career summary, position and responsibilities in the Company

Company's shares

No.

(Date of birth)

held

Apr. 1979

Joined Matsushita Electric Industrial Co., Ltd.

(currently Panasonic Holdings Corporation)

Apr. 2009

Executive Officer, and Senior Vice President of

AVC Networks Company, Panasonic

Corporation (currently Panasonic Holdings

Corporation)

Apr. 2012

Managing Executive Officer, and President of

AVC Networks Company

June 2012

Managing Director, and President of AVC

Networks Company

Mamoru Yoshida

Apr. 2013

Managing Director in charge of Technology,

(May 21, 1956)

Intellectual Property and Information Systems

New candidate

Apr. 2015

Managing Director, Senior Vice President of

Outside

Appliances Company, President of Air-

Independent

Conditioner Company, and in charge of TV

-

Term of office

Business

-

June 2015

Managing Executive Officer, Senior Vice

Attendance at Board of

President of Appliances Company, President of

6.

Directors meetings

Air-Conditioner Company, and in charge of TV

-/-(-%)

Business

June 2016

Senior Audit & Supervisory Board Member

June 2020

Outside Director, NEC Networks & System

Integration Corporation (to present)

Oct. 2022

Outside Director, Nuvoton Technology

Corporation Japan (to present)

Apr. 2024

Adviser of the Company (to present)

Significant positions concurrently held

Outside Director, NEC Networks & System Integration

Corporation

Outside Director, Nuvoton Technology Corporation Japan

Reasons for proposing the candidate for outside director and overview of expected role

Mamoru Yoshida has served in top management roles in multiple fields, including overseas business, at Panasonic

Holdings Corporation, and we believe that his high-level management and strategy formulation skills and his broad-

ranging knowledge in manufacturing, marketing, governance and other aspects will be leveraged to supervise and

provide advice on the Company's management objectively, and will strengthen the function of our Board of Directors,

so we have made him a candidate for outside director. If he is elected, he will be involved in the election of candidates

for directors and the determination of remuneration for directors (and other officers) of the Company, objectively and

from a neutral position as a Nomination and Compensation Committee member.

(Notes) 1.

No conflict of interest exists between any of the candidates and the Company.

  1. Mr. Miyoshi, Mr. Hashimoto, and Mr. Yoshida are candidates for outside directors.
  2. Mr. Miyoshi and Mr. Hashimoto are currently outside directors of the Company, and their tenure as outside directors will come to nine (9) years for Mr. Miyoshi and five (5) years for Mr. Hashimoto at the conclusion of this meeting.
  3. The Company has entered into contracts with Mr. Miyoshi and Mr. Hashimoto based on the provisions of the Companies Act, Article 427, paragraph (1) to limit their liability for damages under Article 423, paragraph (1) of the said Act to within the minimum liability amount stipulated in Article 425, paragraph (1) of the said Act. If the reelection of the two candidates is approved, the Company plans to renew the aforementioned contracts with them. If the election of Mr. Yoshida is approved, the Company plans to enter into a limited liability agreement under the same terms with him.
  4. The Company has entered into a directors and officers liability insurance policy with an insurance company for the officers, etc., stipulated in Article 430-3, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act. This insurance policy will cover any damages that may arise due to the insured officers, etc. assuming responsibility for the execution of their duties, or from claims received in relation to the pursuit of such responsibility. If the election of the candidates for directors is approved, all of them will be included in the insured persons of this insurance agreement. Furthermore, in the next renewal period, the Company will renew this insurance policy with the same contents.
  5. Mr. Miyoshi and Mr. Hashimoto satisfy the requirements for independent officers based on the provisions of the Tokyo Stock Exchange; so the Company has registered them as independent officers. If the reelection of the two candidates is approved, the Company plans for their appointment as independent officers to continue. Mr. Yoshida satisfies the

