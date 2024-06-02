Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Securities Code: 8154 Date of sending by postal mail: June 7, 2024 Start date of measures for electronic provision: June 5, 2024

To all of our shareholders

Ryoichi Kado

Representative Director, President & COO

KAGA ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

20 Kandamatsunagacho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Notice of the 56th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

We hereby inform you of the 56th ordinary general meeting of shareholders of KAGA ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. (the "Company") to be held as follows.

When convening this general meeting of shareholders, the Company takes measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (matters for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken) in electronic format, and posts this information on each of the following websites. Please access one of the websites by using the Internet address shown below to review the information.

The Company's website: https://www.taxan.co.jp/jp/ir/event/event_03.html (in Japanese)

Website for posted informational materials for the general meeting of shareholders https://d.sokai.jp/8154/teiji/ (in Japanese)

TSE website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese)

(Access the TSE website by using the Internet address shown above, enter "KAGA ELECTRONICS" in "Issue name (company name)" or the Company's securities code "8154" in "Code," and click "Search." Then, click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information." Under "Filed information available for public inspection," click "Click here for access" under "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting].")

If you are unable to attend the meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights via the Internet or in writing. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, and exercise your voting rights by 5:30 p.m. on June 25, 2024 (Tuesday) (Japan Time).

1. Date and Time 10:00 a.m. on June 26, 2024 (Wednesday) (Japan Time)

2. Place Akihabara Business Center 4F, AP Akihabara 1-1 Akihabara, Taito-ku, Tokyo

3. Agenda of the Meeting Matters to be reported