Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Securities Code: 8154 Date of sending by postal mail: June 7, 2024 Start date of measures for electronic provision: June 5, 2024
To all of our shareholders
Ryoichi Kado
Representative Director, President & COO
KAGA ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
20 Kandamatsunagacho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Notice of the 56th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
We hereby inform you of the 56th ordinary general meeting of shareholders of KAGA ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. (the "Company") to be held as follows.
When convening this general meeting of shareholders, the Company takes measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (matters for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken) in electronic format, and posts this information on each of the following websites. Please access one of the websites by using the Internet address shown below to review the information.
The Company's website: https://www.taxan.co.jp/jp/ir/event/event_03.html (in Japanese)
Website for posted informational materials for the general meeting of shareholders https://d.sokai.jp/8154/teiji/ (in Japanese)
TSE website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese)
(Access the TSE website by using the Internet address shown above, enter "KAGA ELECTRONICS" in "Issue name (company name)" or the Company's securities code "8154" in "Code," and click "Search." Then, click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information." Under "Filed information available for public inspection," click "Click here for access" under "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting].")
If you are unable to attend the meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights via the Internet or in writing. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, and exercise your voting rights by 5:30 p.m. on June 25, 2024 (Tuesday) (Japan Time).
1. Date and Time 10:00 a.m. on June 26, 2024 (Wednesday) (Japan Time)
2. Place
Akihabara Business Center 4F, AP Akihabara
1-1 Akihabara, Taito-ku, Tokyo
3. Agenda of the Meeting Matters to be reported
- The Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the 56th fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024), and results of the Audit Reports by the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Auditors of the Consolidated Financial Statements
-
Non-consolidatedFinancial Statements for the 56th fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Matters to be resolved
Proposal No. 1: Distribution of Surplus
Proposal No. 2: Election of Six (6) Directors
Proposal No. 3: Election of One (1) Auditor
- 1 -
4. Other Matters Concerning the Meeting (Instructions on Exercise of Voting Rights)
- If you exercise your voting rights in writing (by post), but indicate neither approval nor disapproval for a proposal on the Exercise Voting Rights Form, it will be treated as an indication of approval.
- If you exercise your voting rights more than once via the Internet, only the last vote shall be deemed effective.
- If you exercise your voting rights both via the Internet and in writing (by post), regardless of the date of arrival, the vote via the Internet shall be deemed effective.
If you attend the meeting in person, please present the Exercise Voting Rights Form that was sent together with this notice at the reception on arrival at the meeting. If revisions to the matters subject to measures for electronic provision arise, a notice of the revisions and the details of the matters before and after the revisions will be posted on each website provided on the previous page. For shareholders who have not made a request for delivery of paper-based documents, we have delivered the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, along with selected sections of the Business Report. For shareholders who have made a request for delivery of paper-based documents, we have delivered such documents stating the matters subject to measures for electronic provision. However, in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations and Article 16 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company, the following matters are not provided in the paper-based documents delivered to shareholders.
- Principal lines of business, Operating results by business segment, Employees, Major Creditors, Other Significant Information Concerning the Current State of the Corporate Group, Accounting Auditor, and Company Structure and Policies in the Business Report
- Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income, Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity, and Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
- Statement of Changes in Equity and Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements
Accordingly, the Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and Non-consolidated Financial Statements included in the paper-based documents constitute a part of the documents audited by the Accounting Auditor in preparing the accounting audit report and Auditors in preparing the audit report.
- 2 -
Instructions on Exercise of Voting Rights
Exercise of voting rights at the Company's General Meeting of Shareholders is shareholders' important right. Please exercise your voting rights after reviewing the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders.
You may exercise your voting rights by one of the following three methods.
Attending the General Meeting of Shareholders
Please present the Exercise Voting Rights Form at the reception desk.
Date and Time
10:00 a.m. on June 26, 2024 (Wednesday) (Japan Time) (Reception desk will open at 9:00
a.m.)
Exercising voting rights by postal mail
Please indicate your approval or disapproval of each proposal on the Exercise Voting Rights Form and return it without affixing a stamp.
Deadline
To be received no later than 5:30 p.m. on June 25, 2024 (Tuesday) (Japan Time)
Exercising Voting Rights via the Internet
Please indicate whether you approve or disapprove of each proposal following the instructions on the next page.
Deadline
All data entry to be completed no later than 5:30 p.m. on June 25, 2024 (Tuesday) (Japan
Time)
How to Fill Out Your Exercise Voting Rights Form
Please indicate whether you approve or disapprove of each proposal.
Proposal Nos. 1 and 3
Circle "Approve (賛)"
・ To mark your approval
・ To mark your disapproval
Circle "Disapprove (否)"
Proposal No. 2
Circle "Approve (賛)"
・ To mark your approval for all candidates
・ To mark your disapproval for all candidates
Circle "Disapprove (否)"
・ To mark your disapproval for certain candidates
Circle "Approve (賛)" and write the number
of the candidate(s) you wish to disapprove
Please note that your online vote will prevail should you exercise your voting rights both in writing (by post) and via the Internet. If you exercise your voting rights more than once via the Internet, only the last vote shall be deemed effective.
- 3 -
Guidance for Exercising Voting Rights via the Internet, Etc.
Scanning the QR Code
You can log in to the website for the exercise of voting rights without entering the login ID or temporary password printed on the Exercise Voting Rights Form.
- Please scan QR Code provided on the Exercise Voting Rights Form.
- "QR Code" is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.
- Please follow the directions that appear on the screen to input approval or disapproval to each proposal.
Entering login ID and temporary password
-
Access the website for exercise of voting rights.
Website for exercise of voting rights: https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/ (in Japanese)
- Log in by entering your "login ID" and "temporary password" presented on the Exercise Voting Rights Form. Enter your "login ID" and "temporary password."
Click "Login."
- Follow the directions that appear on the screen to input approval or disapproval to each proposal.
In case you need instructions for how to operate your personal computer or smartphone in order to exercise your voting rights via the Internet, please contact:
Corporate Agency Division (Help Desk), Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation Phone: 0120-173-027 (9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (Japan Time); toll free (Japan only))
Institutional investors may use the Electronic Voting Platform for institutional investors operated by ICJ, Inc.
- 4 -
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposal No. 1 Distribution of Surplus
The Company intends to distribute the surplus as follows.
Matters related to year-end dividends
With respect to the year-end dividend for the 56th fiscal year, taking into account the Company's business results in the fiscal year under review and business development, etc., going forward, the Company proposes an ordinary dividend of 110 yen per share of common stock of the Company. Note that the total amount of the dividends in this case will be 2,889,675,800 yen.
As a result, combined with the interim dividend of 110 yen per share already paid, the annual dividend payout will be 220 yen per share and the total amount of the annual dividends will be 5,779,404,070 yen.
- Type of dividend property Cash
-
Allotment of dividend property to shareholders and the total amount 110 yen per share of common stock of the Company
(Ordinary dividend: 110 yen)
Total amount: 2,889,675,800 yen
- Effective date of distribution of surplus June 27, 2024
- 5 -
Proposal No. 2 Election of Six (6) Directors
The terms of office of five (5) current directors will expire at the conclusion of this general meeting. Additionally, Director Akira Tamura was deemed to have retired from the office on March 15, 2024, following his passing. Therefore, the Company proposes the election of six (6) Directors, an addition of one (1) to the current five (5) Directors.
Candidates for directors are as follows.
Attendance at
Candidate
Position in the
Board of
Committee the candidate is scheduled to
join after the meeting
No.
Name/Candidate attributes
Company
Directors
meetings
Representative
17/19
1
Isao Tsukamoto
Reelection
Director, Founder &
(89.5%)
CEO
Representative
19/19
2
Ryoichi Kado
Reelection
Director, President &
(100%)
COO
Director, Senior
19/19
3
Shintaro Kakei
Reelection
Managing Executive
(100%)
Officer
Reelection
19/19
4
Susumu Miyoshi
Outside
Outside Director
(100%)
Independent
Reelection
18/19
5
Noritomo Hashimoto
Outside
Outside Director
(94.7%)
Independent
New candidate
-
6
Mamoru Yoshida
Outside
Advisor
-
Independent
Reelection: Candidate for Director to be reelected
Outside: Candidate for Outside Director
Independent: Independent officer as defined by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.
New candidate: Candidate for Director to be newly elected
★: Chairperson
〇: Member
Nomination and
Compensation
Committee
○
○
○
★
○
Sustainability
Committee
★
○
- 6 -
Candidate
Name
Number of the
Career summary, position and responsibilities in the Company
Company's shares
No.
(Date of birth)
held
Isao Tsukamoto
Sept. 1968
Established Kaga Electronics Co., Ltd.
President & CEO
(September 1, 1943)
Apr. 2007
Founder & CEO
Reelection
June 2021
Outside Director, ITbook Holdings Co., Ltd (to
Term of office
present)
728,445
56 years
Apr. 2022
Representative Director, Founder & CEO (to
Attendance at Board of
present)
1.
Directors meetings
Significant positions concurrently held
17/19 (89.5%)
Outside Director, ITbook Holdings Co., Ltd.
Reasons for proposing the candidate for director
Isao Tsukamoto is the founder of the Company and served as President & CEO until 2007. Since then as Founder &
CEO, he has used his extensive knowledge and human network, which goes beyond the industry, to give direction to
management group-wide. Based on our judgment that his wealth of knowledge and professional abilities related to
management will continue to be indispensable for the Group management and improvement of corporate value, we
have made him a candidate for director.
Mar. 1980
Joined Kaga Electronics Co., Ltd.
Apr. 1991
Division Manager of Sales Department No. 3,
Sales Headquarters
Apr. 1992
Division Manager of Amusement Products
Sales Department, Sales Headquarters
Apr. 1995
Division Manager of East Japan Sales
Ryoichi Kado
Department, High Tech Business Division
(December 1, 1957)
June 1995
Director
Reelection
Apr. 2002
Managing Director
Term of office
Apr. 2005
Senior Managing Director, General Manager of
68,599
29 years
Specific Industry Business Headquarters
Attendance at Board of
Apr. 2011
Senior Managing Director, Head of
2.
Directors meetings
Entertainment Business Unit
19/19 (100%)
Apr. 2012
Vice President, Head of Components Business
Unit
Apr. 2014
President & COO
Apr. 2022
Representative Director, President & COO (to
present)
Significant positions concurrently held
-
Reasons for proposing the candidate for director
Since joining the Company, Ryoichi Kado has been involved in the major businesses of the Company and possesses
leadership based on his extensive knowledge and results. Since being elected President & COO in 2014, he has
contributed to improvement of corporate value by giving direction to Group management. Based on our judgment that
his broad-ranging experience and capabilities are indispensable to promotion of the Medium-Term Management Plan
and central to the Group's management, we have made him a candidate for director.
- 7 -
Candidate
Name
Number of the
Career summary, position and responsibilities in the Company
Company's shares
No.
(Date of birth)
held
Apr. 1993
Joined Kaga Electronics Co., Ltd.
Apr. 1994
Manager of Asia Project Office, Sales
Headquarters No. 2
Apr. 1997
Division Manager of Overseas Sales
Department, Sales Headquarters
May 2000
Division Manager of Overseas Business
Shintaro Kakei
Division, Electronics Business Headquarters
(November 9, 1956)
June 2000
Director
Reelection
Apr. 2005
Managing Director
Term of office
Apr. 2011
Managing Director, Head of Manufacturing
34,348
24 years
Business Unit
Attendance at Board of
Apr. 2014
Senior Managing Director, Head of
3.
Directors meetings
Manufacturing Business Unit
19/19 (100%)
Apr. 2015
Senior Managing Director, Head of Corporate
Planning Department
Oct. 2015
Senior Managing Director
Apr. 2022
Director and Senior Executive Officer (to
present)
Significant positions concurrently held
-
Reasons for proposing the candidate for director
Since joining the Company, Shintaro Kakei has been involved in the overseas and EMS businesses and possesses a
solid track record and broad-ranging knowledge, having established a revenue base for those businesses. Based on our
judgment that his business development results overseas and rich experience are indispensable to improve the corporate
value, we have made him a candidate for director.
Apr. 1963
Joined Toyota Motor Co., Ltd. (currently
Toyota Motor Corporation)
Sept. 1994
Director
Susumu Miyoshi
June 2001
Executive Vice President and Representative
(September 20, 1940)
Director
Reelection
June 2002
Consultant
Outside
June 2002
President & COO of Osaka Toyopet Co., Ltd.
Independent
(currently Osaka Toyota Motor Co., Ltd.)
3,100
Term of office
June 2005
Advisor to Toyota Motor Corporation
9 years
Chairman of Osaka Toyopet Co., Ltd. (currently
Attendance at Board of
Osaka Toyota Motor Co., Ltd.)
4.
Directors meetings
June 2009
Executive Advisor to Hitachi Maxell, Ltd.
19/19 (100%)
(currently Maxell Holdings, Ltd.)
June 2015
Outside Director of the Company (to present)
Significant positions concurrently held
-
Reasons for proposing the candidate for outside director and overview of expected role
Susumu Miyoshi has served as Executive Vice President at Toyota Motor Corporation, and we believe that his rich
experience and broad-ranging knowledge as a member of management at various companies, will be leveraged to
supervise and provide advice on the Company's overall management, and will strengthen the function of our Board of
Directors, so we have made him a candidate for outside director. If he is elected, he will be involved in the election of
candidates for directors and the determination of remuneration for directors (and other officers) of the Company,
objectively and from a neutral position as a Nomination and Compensation Committee member.
- 8 -
Candidate
Name
Number of the
Career summary, position and responsibilities in the Company
Company's shares
No.
(Date of birth)
held
Apr. 1977
Joined Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Apr. 2009
Executive Officer in charge of General Affairs,
Human Resources and Public Relations
June 2009
Director, Chairman of the Nomination
Committee, Chairman of the Compensation
Committee, Executive Officer, and in charge of
Noritomo Hashimoto
General Affairs, Human Resources and Public
Relations
(July 30, 1954)
Apr. 2012
Director, Chairman of the Nomination
Reelection
Committee, Chairman of the Compensation
Outside
Committee, Senior Vice President, and in
Independent
charge of Corporate Strategic Planning and
1,500
Term of office
Operations of Associated Companies
5 years
June 2012
Director, Member of the Nomination
Attendance at Board of
Committee, Senior Vice President, and in
Directors meetings
charge of Corporate Strategic Planning and
5.
18/19 (94.7%)
Operations of Associated Companies
Apr. 2016
Director
July 2016
Advisor
June 2019
Outside Director of the Company (to present)
Mar. 2021
Outside Director, Ibokin Corp. (to present)
Significant positions concurrently held
Outside Director, Ibokin Corp.
Reasons for proposing the candidate for outside director and overview of expected role
Noritomo Hashimoto has served as Director and Executive Officer at Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and we believe
that his rich experience and deep knowledge serving as the Chairman of the Nomination and Compensation Committees
as well as being in charge of departments such as General Affairs, Human Resources and Corporate Strategic Planning,
will be leveraged to supervise and provide advice on the Company's overall management, particularly in the areas of
management strategy and human resources, and will strengthen the function of our Board of Directors, so we have
made him a candidate for outside director. If he is elected, he will be involved in the election of candidates for directors
and the determination of remuneration for directors (and other officers) of the Company, objectively and from a neutral
position as a Nomination and Compensation Committee member.
- 9 -
Candidate
Name
Number of the
Career summary, position and responsibilities in the Company
Company's shares
No.
(Date of birth)
held
Apr. 1979
Joined Matsushita Electric Industrial Co., Ltd.
(currently Panasonic Holdings Corporation)
Apr. 2009
Executive Officer, and Senior Vice President of
AVC Networks Company, Panasonic
Corporation (currently Panasonic Holdings
Corporation)
Apr. 2012
Managing Executive Officer, and President of
AVC Networks Company
June 2012
Managing Director, and President of AVC
Networks Company
Mamoru Yoshida
Apr. 2013
Managing Director in charge of Technology,
(May 21, 1956)
Intellectual Property and Information Systems
New candidate
Apr. 2015
Managing Director, Senior Vice President of
Outside
Appliances Company, President of Air-
Independent
Conditioner Company, and in charge of TV
-
Term of office
Business
-
June 2015
Managing Executive Officer, Senior Vice
Attendance at Board of
President of Appliances Company, President of
6.
Directors meetings
Air-Conditioner Company, and in charge of TV
-/-(-%)
Business
June 2016
Senior Audit & Supervisory Board Member
June 2020
Outside Director, NEC Networks & System
Integration Corporation (to present)
Oct. 2022
Outside Director, Nuvoton Technology
Corporation Japan (to present)
Apr. 2024
Adviser of the Company (to present)
Significant positions concurrently held
Outside Director, NEC Networks & System Integration
Corporation
Outside Director, Nuvoton Technology Corporation Japan
Reasons for proposing the candidate for outside director and overview of expected role
Mamoru Yoshida has served in top management roles in multiple fields, including overseas business, at Panasonic
Holdings Corporation, and we believe that his high-level management and strategy formulation skills and his broad-
ranging knowledge in manufacturing, marketing, governance and other aspects will be leveraged to supervise and
provide advice on the Company's management objectively, and will strengthen the function of our Board of Directors,
so we have made him a candidate for outside director. If he is elected, he will be involved in the election of candidates
for directors and the determination of remuneration for directors (and other officers) of the Company, objectively and
from a neutral position as a Nomination and Compensation Committee member.
(Notes) 1.
No conflict of interest exists between any of the candidates and the Company.
- Mr. Miyoshi, Mr. Hashimoto, and Mr. Yoshida are candidates for outside directors.
- Mr. Miyoshi and Mr. Hashimoto are currently outside directors of the Company, and their tenure as outside directors will come to nine (9) years for Mr. Miyoshi and five (5) years for Mr. Hashimoto at the conclusion of this meeting.
- The Company has entered into contracts with Mr. Miyoshi and Mr. Hashimoto based on the provisions of the Companies Act, Article 427, paragraph (1) to limit their liability for damages under Article 423, paragraph (1) of the said Act to within the minimum liability amount stipulated in Article 425, paragraph (1) of the said Act. If the reelection of the two candidates is approved, the Company plans to renew the aforementioned contracts with them. If the election of Mr. Yoshida is approved, the Company plans to enter into a limited liability agreement under the same terms with him.
- The Company has entered into a directors and officers liability insurance policy with an insurance company for the officers, etc., stipulated in Article 430-3, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act. This insurance policy will cover any damages that may arise due to the insured officers, etc. assuming responsibility for the execution of their duties, or from claims received in relation to the pursuit of such responsibility. If the election of the candidates for directors is approved, all of them will be included in the insured persons of this insurance agreement. Furthermore, in the next renewal period, the Company will renew this insurance policy with the same contents.
- Mr. Miyoshi and Mr. Hashimoto satisfy the requirements for independent officers based on the provisions of the Tokyo Stock Exchange; so the Company has registered them as independent officers. If the reelection of the two candidates is approved, the Company plans for their appointment as independent officers to continue. Mr. Yoshida satisfies the
- 10 -
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Kaga Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2024 15:23:07 UTC.