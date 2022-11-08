Advanced search
    8154   JP3206200002

KAGA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.

(8154)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-08 am EST
4525.00 JPY   +1.34%
Kaga Electronics : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year ending March 2023
Kaga Electronics : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half Ended September 30, 2022
KAGA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
Kaga Electronics : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half Ended September 30, 2022

11/08/2022 | 01:44am EST
November 8, 2022

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the First Half Ended September 30, 2022 [Japan GAAP]

Name of Company:

KAGA ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

Stock Code:

8154

URL: https://www.taxan.co.jp/

Stock Exchange Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market

Representative

Title: Representative Director,

Name: Ryoichi Kado

President & COO

Contact Person

Title: Director, Managing Executive Officer

Name: Eiji Kawamura

Head of Administration Headquarters

Phone:

+81-(0)3-5657-0111

Date of filing of quarterly securities report (tentative):

November 14, 2022

Date of commencement of dividend payment (tentative):

December 2, 2022

Quarterly earnings supplementary explanatory documents: Yes

Quarterly earnings presentation:

Yes (For institutional investors and analysts)

(Yen in millions, rounded down)

1. Financial results for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2023 (April 1, 2022 - September 30, 2022)

  1. Result of operations (Consolidated, year-to-date)

(Percentage figures represent year on year changes)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable

to owners of

parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

First half ended September 2022

298,760

34.0

18,361

121.2

18,932

124.0

13,412

138.5

First half ended September 2021

223,009

18.1

8,300

87.2

8,452

94.8

5,624

(47.8)

Note: Comprehensive income: First half of FY3/2023:21,035 million yen [218.9%]

First half of FY3/2022:6,595 million yen [(40.1%)]

Earnings per

Earnings per

share

share

(diluted)

Yen

Yen

First half ended September 2022

510.88

First half ended September 2021

207.39

(2) Financial Position (Consolidated)

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

As of September 30, 2022

290,923

124,928

42.9

As of March 31, 2022

272,139

105,800

38.8

Reference: Shareholders' equityAs of

September 30, 2022:

124,808 million yen

As

of March 31, 2022: 105,680 million yen

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

1Q

2Q

3Q

Year-end

Full year

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended March 2022

45.00

75.00

120.00

Fiscal year ending March 2023

100.00

Fiscal year ending March 2023 (Forecast)

100.00

200.00

Notes: Change in the dividend forecast from the latest announcement: Yes

Breakdown of interim dividend for FY3/2022: Ordinary dividend: 40.00 yen; Extraordinary dividend: 5.00 yen

Breakdown of year-end dividend for FY3/2022: Ordinary dividend: 40.00 yen; Extraordinary dividend: 35.00 yen

Breakdown of interim dividend for FY3/2023: Ordinary dividend: 70.00 yen; Extraordinary dividend: 30.00 yen

Breakdown of year-end dividend for FY3/2023 (Forecast): Ordinary dividend: 70.00 yen; 55th Anniversary

commemorative dividend: 10.00 yen; Extraordinary dividend: 20.00 yen

With respect to the revision of dividend forecast, please refer to "Notice regarding upward revision to forecasts for full-year earnings, dividends of surplus, and dividends (dividend increase)" announced today (November 8, 2022).

3. Forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2023 (Consolidated, April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)

(Percentage figures represent year on year changes)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable

Earnings per

to owners of parent

share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

570,000

15.0

28,000

33.9

29,000

35.2

20,000

29.9

761.70

Note: Change in the forecast from the latest announcement: Yes

With respect to the revision of dividend forecast, please refer to "Notice regarding upward revision to forecasts for full-year earnings, dividends of surplus, and dividends (dividend increase)" announced today (November 8, 2022).

  • Notes
  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries (Changes in specified subsidiaries accompanied by changes in the scope of consolidation): None
  2. Use of accounting methods specifically for the preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  3. Changes in accounting policies, estimates, and retrospective restatement

(a) Changes due to revision of accounting standards: Yes

(b) Changes other than (a): None

(c) Changes in accounting estimates: None

(d) Retrospective restatement: None

Note: For more information, please refer "２．Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes (4) Notes to quarterly consolidated financial statements (Changes in accounting policies)" on page 12.

  1. Number of shares outstanding (common stock) (a) Shares outstanding (including treasury shares)

As of September 30, 2022:

28,702,118

As of March 31, 2022:

28,702,118

(b) Treasury shares

As of September 30, 2022:

2,440,773

As of March 31, 2022:

2,454,162

(c) Average number of shares (quarterly consolidated during the period)

Period ended September 30, 2022:

26,253,692

Period ended September 30, 2021:

27,120,191

  • The quarterly audit procedures by a certified public accountant or auditing firm are not applicable to this Quarterly Financial Results report.
  • Cautionary statement regarding forecasts of operating results and special notes

(Caution regarding forward-looking statements)

Forward-looking statements in these materials are based on information available to management at the time this report was prepared and assumptions that management believes are reasonable. Actual results may differ significantly from these statements for a number of reasons. For conditions as assumption for earnings forecast and cautionary statement regarding use of the forecast, please see "1. Results of Operations, (3) Qualitative information on consolidated earnings forecast" on page 5.

(Supplementary materials for financial results and how to obtain details of the financial results meeting) We plan to hold an earnings briefing for institutional investors and analysts on Thursday, November 24, 2022. Supplementary materials for the earnings briefing will be posted on TDnet and our website today (Tuesday, November 8th). We plan to post a video of the earnings briefing, together with the briefing materials used on that day, on our website on November 24th.

(A video of the earnings briefing in English will be posted at a later date.) Japanesehttps://www.taxan.co.jp/jp/ir/event/event_01.html

English https://www.taxan.co.jp/en/ir/event/event_01.html

Index for Supplementary Information

1. Results of Operations ..............................................................................................................

2

(1)

Overview of consolidated business performance...................................................................

2

(2)

Overview of financial condition...........................................................................................

4

(3) Qualitative information on consolidated earnings forecast .....................................................

5

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes......................................................

6

(1)

Quarterly consolidated balance sheet..................................................................................

6

(2)

Quarterly consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income ...............................

8

For the First half (April 1, 2022 - September 30, 2022) ......................................................

8

(3)

Consolidated statement of cash flows .................................................................................

10

(4)

Notes to quarterly consolidated financial statements ............................................................

12

(Notes to going concern assumptions)..............................................................................

12

(Significant change in shareholders' equity) ......................................................................

12

(Changes in accounting policies ....................................................................................

12

(Additional information ................................................................................................

12

(Segment information) ...................................................................................................

13

1

1. Results of Operations

  1. Overview of consolidated business performance

During the first half of the consolidated fiscal period under review, there were signs of a slowdown in the US economy due to the impact of inflation and monetary tightening, while the economy slowed in Europe due to a spike in energy prices resulting from the prolonged conflict in Ukraine, as well as the impact of rate hikes. In China, the recovery in personal spending slowed due to strict restrictions on activity in line with the country's zero-COVID policy. As such, conditions remained uncertain globally. Meanwhile, in Japan, as upward pressures on prices picked up due to the weak yen, restrictions on economic activity were eased with the end of measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 and there were signs of a gradual recovery in the economy, primarily in personal spending.

In the electronics industry to which the Group belongs, global supply shortages and extended lead times have affected some semiconductors and electronic components since last year, but there are signs of improved supply/demand conditions, with the exception of some products, such as automotive- and industrial equipment-related applications, and demand remains robust in a wide range of industries.

In this kind of management environment, net sales in the first half of the consolidated fiscal year rose 34.0% year on year to 298,760 million yen. This growth was driven by the electronic components business, which is the Group's core business.

Operating income increased 121.2% year on year to 18,361 million yen due to a significant increase in gross profit resulting from higher net sales and improved gross profit margin. Ordinary income increased by 124.0% year on year to 18,932 million yen and profit attributable to owners of parent increased by 138.5% to 13,412 million yen. All metrics from net sales to ordinary income for the quarter achieved record highs for the first half of a consolidated fiscal year.

In November 2021, the Group announced its three-year management plan, the Medium-Term Management Plan 2024 (2022-2024), which runs from the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, to the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The new Medium-Term Management Plan sets "organic growth + further M&A challenges" as growth engines, seeks to reinforce and expand overseas and EMS(note) businesses, and aims to realize the goal of becoming "Japan's top-class corporate group in the industry with net sales of 750 billion yen" by the Plan's final fiscal year ending on March 31, 2025. The Company made a smooth start to the first fiscal year of the new Medium-Term Management Plan.

(Note ) Electronics Manufacturing Service: Provision of product development and manufacturing services on an outsourcing basis.

FY 2022/3 2Q

FY 2023/3 2Q

YoY

(April 1, 2021 -

(April 1, 2022 -

September 30, 2021)

September 30, 2022)

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

34.0

Net sales

223,009

298,760

75,751

Gross profit

27,133

40,001

12,868

47.4

Margin

12.2

13.4

1.2pt

SG&A

18,832

21,639

2,807

14.9

Operating income

8,300

18,361

10,060

121.2

Ordinary income

8,452

18,932

10,479

124.0

Profit before income taxes

8,229

18,951

10,722

130.3

Profit attributable to owners

5,624

13,412

7,787

138.5

of parent

Exchange Rate

(Average rate during the year)

109.80 yen

133.97yen

24.17yen

USD

2

Business segment performance was as follows.

  1. Electronic components (Development, manufacture and sale of semiconductors, general electronic components and other products, the electronics manufacturing service (EMS), and

other activities)

In this business, the component sales business achieved a significant increase in sales through early efforts to capture the requests of customers from a broad range of industries. The supply constraints experienced with semiconductors and electronic components since the previous fiscal year have eased for some components, but the Company addressed the ongoing supply shortages faced by automotive and industrial equipment-related customers by securing sales volume using its strength in procurement capabilities as an independent trading company as well as proposing alternative products. In addition, steady progress in PMI (Post Merger Integration)(Note) at acquired companies such as KAGA FEI Co., Ltd. and EXCEL Co., Ltd. contributed to profit growth in this business.

In the EMS business, sales to key customers primarily in automotive and medical equipment applications grew significantly. The impact of the weak yen also contributed to sales.

As a result, net sales increased by 38.1% year on year to 268,464 million yen, and segment income increased by 133.3% year on year to 16,617 million yen.

(b) Information equipment (Sales of PCs, PC peripherals, home electric appliances, photograph and imaging products, original brand products, and other products)

In this business, sales of PCs for corporations and educational institutions were firm, particularly for high-priced products, and sales of PC peripherals such as security software also remained strong. In the LED installation business, large-scale work that had been delayed due to a shortage of materials resumed and contributed to profit in this business.

As a result, net sales increased by 4.7% year on year to 19,597 million yen, and segment income increased by 6.0% year on year to 965 million yen.

(c) Software (Production of computer graphics, planning and development of amusement products, and other activities)

In this business, sales recovered due to an increase in orders for new projects in games development and computer graphics production, among other factors.

As a result, net sales increased by 5.6% year on year to 1,307 million yen, and segment income increased by 95 million yen was recorded (109 million yen of segment loss in the same period of the previous fiscal year).

(d) Others (Repair and support for electronics equipment, and sales of amusement equipment and sports goods, and others)

In this business, the PC and PC peripheral recycling business was strong. In addition, game equipment for the amusement industry in Japan and overseas as well as golf products saw growth in sales following a relaxation of pandemic-induced restrictions on movement.

As a result, net sales increased by 8.6% year on year to 9,392 million yen, and segment income increased by 105.2% year on year to 658 million yen.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kaga Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 06:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
