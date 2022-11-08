Kaga Electronics : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half Ended September 30, 2022

1. Financial results for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2023 (April 1, 2022 - September 30, 2022)
Result of operations (Consolidated, year-to-date)
(Percentage figures represent year on year changes)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable
to owners of
parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
First half ended September 2022
298,760
34.0
18,361
121.2
18,932
124.0
13,412
138.5
First half ended September 2021
223,009
18.1
8,300
87.2
8,452
94.8
5,624
(47.8)
Note: Comprehensive income: First half of FY3/2023:21,035 million yen [218.9%]
First half of FY3/2022:6,595 million yen [(40.1%)]
Earnings per
Earnings per
share
share
(diluted)
Yen
Yen
First half ended September 2022
510.88
－
First half ended September 2021
207.39
－
(2) Financial Position (Consolidated)
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Million yen
Million yen
%
As of September 30, 2022
290,923
124,928
42.9
As of March 31, 2022
272,139
105,800
38.8
Reference: Shareholders' equity：As of
September 30, 2022:
124,808 million yen
As
of March 31, 2022: 105,680 million yen
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
1Q
2Q
3Q
Year-end
Full year
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended March 2022
－
45.00
－
75.00
120.00
Fiscal year ending March 2023
－
100.00
Fiscal year ending March 2023 (Forecast)
－
100.00
200.00
Notes: Change in the dividend forecast from the latest announcement: Yes
Breakdown of interim dividend for FY3/2022: Ordinary dividend: 40.00 yen; Extraordinary dividend: 5.00 yen
Breakdown of year-end dividend for FY3/2022: Ordinary dividend: 40.00 yen; Extraordinary dividend: 35.00 yen
Breakdown of interim dividend for FY3/2023: Ordinary dividend: 70.00 yen; Extraordinary dividend: 30.00 yen
Breakdown of year-end dividend for FY3/2023 (Forecast): Ordinary dividend: 70.00 yen; 55th Anniversary
commemorative dividend: 10.00 yen; Extraordinary dividend: 20.00 yen
With respect to the revision of dividend forecast, please refer to "Notice regarding upward revision to forecasts for full-year earnings, dividends of surplus, and dividends (dividend increase)" announced today (November 8, 2022).
3. Forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2023 (Consolidated, April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)
(Percentage figures represent year on year changes)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable
Earnings per
to owners of parent
share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
570,000
15.0
28,000
33.9
29,000
35.2
20,000
29.9
761.70
Note: Change in the forecast from the latest announcement: Yes
With respect to the revision of dividend forecast, please refer to "Notice regarding upward revision to forecasts for full-year earnings, dividends of surplus, and dividends (dividend increase)" announced today (November 8, 2022).
Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries (Changes in specified subsidiaries accompanied by changes in the scope of consolidation): None
Use of accounting methods specifically for the preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements:None
Changes in accounting policies, estimates, and retrospective restatement
(a) Changes due to revision of accounting standards: Yes
(b) Changes other than (a): None
(c) Changes in accounting estimates: None
(d) Retrospective restatement: None
Note: For more information, please refer "２．Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes (4) Notes to quarterly consolidated financial statements (Changes in accounting policies)" on page 12.
Number of shares outstanding (common stock) (a) Shares outstanding (including treasury shares)
As of September 30, 2022:
28,702,118
As of March 31, 2022:
28,702,118
(b) Treasury shares
As of September 30, 2022:
2,440,773
As of March 31, 2022:
2,454,162
(c) Average number of shares (quarterly consolidated during the period)
Period ended September 30, 2022:
26,253,692
Period ended September 30, 2021:
27,120,191
The quarterly audit procedures by a certified public accountant or auditing firm are not applicable to this Quarterly Financial Results report.
Cautionary statement regarding forecasts of operating results and special notes
(Caution regarding forward-looking statements)
Forward-looking statements in these materials are based on information available to management at the time this report was prepared and assumptions that management believes are reasonable. Actual results may differ significantly from these statements for a number of reasons. For conditions as assumption for earnings forecast and cautionary statement regarding use of the forecast, please see "1. Results of Operations, (3) Qualitative information on consolidated earnings forecast" on page 5.
(Supplementary materials for financial results and how to obtain details of the financial results meeting) We plan to hold an earnings briefing for institutional investors and analysts on Thursday, November 24, 2022. Supplementary materials for the earnings briefing will be posted on TDnet and our website today (Tuesday, November 8th). We plan to post a video of the earnings briefing, together with the briefing materials used on that day, on our website on November 24th.
During the first half of the consolidated fiscal period under review, there were signs of a slowdown in the US economy due to the impact of inflation and monetary tightening, while the economy slowed in Europe due to a spike in energy prices resulting from the prolonged conflict in Ukraine, as well as the impact of rate hikes. In China, the recovery in personal spending slowed due to strict restrictions on activity in line with the country's zero-COVID policy. As such, conditions remained uncertain globally. Meanwhile, in Japan, as upward pressures on prices picked up due to the weak yen, restrictions on economic activity were eased with the end of measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 and there were signs of a gradual recovery in the economy, primarily in personal spending.
In the electronics industry to which the Group belongs, global supply shortages and extended lead times have affected some semiconductors and electronic components since last year, but there are signs of improved supply/demand conditions, with the exception of some products, such as automotive- and industrial equipment-related applications, and demand remains robust in a wide range of industries.
In this kind of management environment, net sales in the first half of the consolidated fiscal year rose 34.0% year on year to 298,760 million yen. This growth was driven by the electronic components business, which is the Group's core business.
Operating income increased 121.2% year on year to 18,361 million yen due to a significant increase in gross profit resulting from higher net sales and improved gross profit margin. Ordinary income increased by 124.0% year on year to 18,932 million yen and profit attributable to owners of parent increased by 138.5% to 13,412 million yen. All metrics from net sales to ordinary income for the quarter achieved record highs for the first half of a consolidated fiscal year.
In November 2021, the Group announced its three-year management plan, the Medium-Term Management Plan 2024 (2022-2024), which runs from the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, to the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The new Medium-Term Management Plan sets "organic growth + further M&A challenges" as growth engines, seeks to reinforce and expand overseas and EMS(note) businesses, and aims to realize the goal of becoming "Japan's top-class corporate group in the industry with net sales of 750 billion yen" by the Plan's final fiscal year ending on March 31, 2025. The Company made a smooth start to the first fiscal year of the new Medium-Term Management Plan.
(Note ) Electronics Manufacturing Service: Provision of product development and manufacturing services on an outsourcing basis.
FY 2022/3 2Q
FY 2023/3 2Q
YoY
(April 1, 2021 -
(April 1, 2022 -
September 30, 2021)
September 30, 2022)
（Million yen）
（Million yen）
（Million yen）
34.0％
Net sales
223,009
298,760
75,751
Gross profit
27,133
40,001
12,868
47.4％
（Margin）
12.2％
13.4％
1.2pt
－
SG&A
18,832
21,639
2,807
14.9％
Operating income
8,300
18,361
10,060
121.2％
Ordinary income
8,452
18,932
10,479
124.0％
Profit before income taxes
8,229
18,951
10,722
130.3％
Profit attributable to owners
5,624
13,412
7,787
138.5％
of parent
Exchange Rate
(Average rate during the year)
109.80 yen
133.97yen
24.17yen
－
USD
－ 2 －
Business segment performance was as follows.
Electronic components (Development, manufacture and sale of semiconductors, general electronic components and other products, the electronics manufacturing service (EMS), and
other activities)
In this business, the component sales business achieved a significant increase in sales through early efforts to capture the requests of customers from a broad range of industries. The supply constraints experienced with semiconductors and electronic components since the previous fiscal year have eased for some components, but the Company addressed the ongoing supply shortages faced by automotive and industrial equipment-related customers by securing sales volume using its strength in procurement capabilities as an independent trading company as well as proposing alternative products. In addition, steady progress in PMI (Post Merger Integration)(Note) at acquired companies such as KAGA FEI Co., Ltd. and EXCEL Co., Ltd. contributed to profit growth in this business.
In the EMS business, sales to key customers primarily in automotive and medical equipment applications grew significantly. The impact of the weak yen also contributed to sales.
As a result, net sales increased by 38.1% year on year to 268,464 million yen, and segment income increased by 133.3% year on year to 16,617 million yen.
(b) Information equipment (Sales of PCs, PC peripherals, home electric appliances, photograph and imaging products, original brand products, and other products)
In this business, sales of PCs for corporations and educational institutions were firm, particularly for high-priced products, and sales of PC peripherals such as security software also remained strong. In the LED installation business, large-scale work that had been delayed due to a shortage of materials resumed and contributed to profit in this business.
As a result, net sales increased by 4.7% year on year to 19,597 million yen, and segment income increased by 6.0% year on year to 965 million yen.
(c) Software (Production of computer graphics, planning and development of amusement products, and other activities)
In this business, sales recovered due to an increase in orders for new projects in games development and computer graphics production, among other factors.
As a result, net sales increased by 5.6% year on year to 1,307 million yen, and segment income increased by 95 million yen was recorded (109 million yen of segment loss in the same period of the previous fiscal year).
(d) Others (Repair and support for electronics equipment, and sales of amusement equipment and sports goods, and others)
In this business, the PC and PC peripheral recycling business was strong. In addition, game equipment for the amusement industry in Japan and overseas as well as golf products saw growth in sales following a relaxation of pandemic-induced restrictions on movement.
As a result, net sales increased by 8.6% year on year to 9,392 million yen, and segment income increased by 105.2% year on year to 658 million yen.
－ 3 －
