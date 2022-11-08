Kaga Electronics : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half Ended September 30, 2022

November 8, 2022 Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half Ended September 30, 2022 [Japan GAAP] Name of Company: KAGA ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. Stock Code: 8154 URL: https://www.taxan.co.jp/ Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market Representative Title: Representative Director, Name: Ryoichi Kado President & COO Contact Person Title: Director, Managing Executive Officer Name: Eiji Kawamura Head of Administration Headquarters Phone: +81-(0)3-5657-0111 Date of filing of quarterly securities report (tentative): November 14, 2022 Date of commencement of dividend payment (tentative): December 2, 2022 Quarterly earnings supplementary explanatory documents: Yes Quarterly earnings presentation: Yes (For institutional investors and analysts) (Yen in millions, rounded down) 1. Financial results for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2023 (April 1, 2022 - September 30, 2022) Result of operations (Consolidated, year-to-date) (Percentage figures represent year on year changes) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % First half ended September 2022 298,760 34.0 18,361 121.2 18,932 124.0 13,412 138.5 First half ended September 2021 223,009 18.1 8,300 87.2 8,452 94.8 5,624 (47.8) Note: Comprehensive income: First half of FY3/2023:21,035 million yen [218.9%] First half of FY3/2022:6,595 million yen [(40.1%)] Earnings per Earnings per share share (diluted) Yen Yen First half ended September 2022 510.88 － First half ended September 2021 207.39 － (2) Financial Position (Consolidated) Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Million yen Million yen % As of September 30, 2022 290,923 124,928 42.9 As of March 31, 2022 272,139 105,800 38.8 Reference: Shareholders' equity：As of September 30, 2022: 124,808 million yen As of March 31, 2022: 105,680 million yen 2. Dividends Dividend per share 1Q 2Q 3Q Year-end Full year Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal year ended March 2022 － 45.00 － 75.00 120.00 Fiscal year ending March 2023 － 100.00 Fiscal year ending March 2023 (Forecast) － 100.00 200.00 Notes: Change in the dividend forecast from the latest announcement: Yes Breakdown of interim dividend for FY3/2022: Ordinary dividend: 40.00 yen; Extraordinary dividend: 5.00 yen Breakdown of year-end dividend for FY3/2022: Ordinary dividend: 40.00 yen; Extraordinary dividend: 35.00 yen Breakdown of interim dividend for FY3/2023: Ordinary dividend: 70.00 yen; Extraordinary dividend: 30.00 yen Breakdown of year-end dividend for FY3/2023 (Forecast): Ordinary dividend: 70.00 yen; 55th Anniversary commemorative dividend: 10.00 yen; Extraordinary dividend: 20.00 yen With respect to the revision of dividend forecast, please refer to "Notice regarding upward revision to forecasts for full-year earnings, dividends of surplus, and dividends (dividend increase)" announced today (November 8, 2022).

3. Forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2023 (Consolidated, April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023) (Percentage figures represent year on year changes) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable Earnings per to owners of parent share Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen Full year 570,000 15.0 28,000 33.9 29,000 35.2 20,000 29.9 761.70 Note: Change in the forecast from the latest announcement: Yes With respect to the revision of dividend forecast, please refer to "Notice regarding upward revision to forecasts for full-year earnings, dividends of surplus, and dividends (dividend increase)" announced today (November 8, 2022). Notes Changes in significant subsidiaries (Changes in specified subsidiaries accompanied by changes in the scope of consolidation): None Use of accounting methods specifically for the preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements: None Changes in accounting policies, estimates, and retrospective restatement (a) Changes due to revision of accounting standards: Yes (b) Changes other than (a): None (c) Changes in accounting estimates: None (d) Retrospective restatement: None Note: For more information, please refer "２．Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes (4) Notes to quarterly consolidated financial statements (Changes in accounting policies)" on page 12. Number of shares outstanding (common stock) ( a ) Shares outstanding ( including treasury shares ) As of September 30, 2022: 28,702,118 As of March 31, 2022: 28,702,118 (b) Treasury shares As of September 30, 2022: 2,440,773 As of March 31, 2022: 2,454,162 (c) Average number of shares (quarterly consolidated during the period) Period ended September 30, 2022: 26,253,692 Period ended September 30, 2021: 27,120,191 The quarterly audit procedures by a certified public accountant or auditing firm are not applicable to this Quarterly Financial Results report.

Cautionary statement regarding forecasts of operating results and special notes (Caution regarding forward-looking statements) Forward-looking statements in these materials are based on information available to management at the time this report was prepared and assumptions that management believes are reasonable. Actual results may differ significantly from these statements for a number of reasons. For conditions as assumption for earnings forecast and cautionary statement regarding use of the forecast, please see "1. Results of Operations, (3) Qualitative information on consolidated earnings forecast" on page 5. (Supplementary materials for financial results and how to obtain details of the financial results meeting) We plan to hold an earnings briefing for institutional investors and analysts on Thursday, November 24, 2022. Supplementary materials for the earnings briefing will be posted on TDnet and our website today (Tuesday, November 8th). We plan to post a video of the earnings briefing, together with the briefing materials used on that day, on our website on November 24th. (A video of the earnings briefing in English will be posted at a later date.) （Japanese）https://www.taxan.co.jp/jp/ir/event/event_01.html （English） https://www.taxan.co.jp/en/ir/event/event_01.html

Index for Supplementary Information 1. Results of Operations .............................................................................................................. 2 (1) Overview of consolidated business performance................................................................... 2 (2) Overview of financial condition........................................................................................... 4 (3) Qualitative information on consolidated earnings forecast ..................................................... 5 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes...................................................... 6 (1) Quarterly consolidated balance sheet.................................................................................. 6 (2) Quarterly consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income ............................... 8 For the First half (April 1, 2022 - September 30, 2022) ...................................................... 8 (3) Consolidated statement of cash flows ................................................................................. 10 (4) Notes to quarterly consolidated financial statements ............................................................ 12 (Notes to going concern assumptions).............................................................................. 12 (Significant change in shareholders' equity) ...................................................................... 12 (Changes in accounting policies） .................................................................................... 12 (Additional information） ................................................................................................ 12 (Segment information) ................................................................................................... 13 － 1 －

1. Results of Operations Overview of consolidated business performance During the first half of the consolidated fiscal period under review, there were signs of a slowdown in the US economy due to the impact of inflation and monetary tightening, while the economy slowed in Europe due to a spike in energy prices resulting from the prolonged conflict in Ukraine, as well as the impact of rate hikes. In China, the recovery in personal spending slowed due to strict restrictions on activity in line with the country's zero-COVID policy. As such, conditions remained uncertain globally. Meanwhile, in Japan, as upward pressures on prices picked up due to the weak yen, restrictions on economic activity were eased with the end of measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 and there were signs of a gradual recovery in the economy, primarily in personal spending. In the electronics industry to which the Group belongs, global supply shortages and extended lead times have affected some semiconductors and electronic components since last year, but there are signs of improved supply/demand conditions, with the exception of some products, such as automotive- and industrial equipment-related applications, and demand remains robust in a wide range of industries. In this kind of management environment, net sales in the first half of the consolidated fiscal year rose 34.0% year on year to 298,760 million yen. This growth was driven by the electronic components business, which is the Group's core business. Operating income increased 121.2% year on year to 18,361 million yen due to a significant increase in gross profit resulting from higher net sales and improved gross profit margin. Ordinary income increased by 124.0% year on year to 18,932 million yen and profit attributable to owners of parent increased by 138.5% to 13,412 million yen. All metrics from net sales to ordinary income for the quarter achieved record highs for the first half of a consolidated fiscal year. In November 2021, the Group announced its three-year management plan, the Medium-Term Management Plan 2024 (2022-2024), which runs from the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, to the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The new Medium-Term Management Plan sets "organic growth + further M&A challenges" as growth engines, seeks to reinforce and expand overseas and EMS(note) businesses, and aims to realize the goal of becoming "Japan's top-class corporate group in the industry with net sales of 750 billion yen" by the Plan's final fiscal year ending on March 31, 2025. The Company made a smooth start to the first fiscal year of the new Medium-Term Management Plan. (Note ) Electronics Manufacturing Service: Provision of product development and manufacturing services on an outsourcing basis. FY 2022/3 2Q FY 2023/3 2Q YoY (April 1, 2021 - (April 1, 2022 - September 30, 2021) September 30, 2022) （Million yen） （Million yen） （Million yen） 34.0％ Net sales 223,009 298,760 75,751 Gross profit 27,133 40,001 12,868 47.4％ （Margin） 12.2％ 13.4％ 1.2pt － SG&A 18,832 21,639 2,807 14.9％ Operating income 8,300 18,361 10,060 121.2％ Ordinary income 8,452 18,932 10,479 124.0％ Profit before income taxes 8,229 18,951 10,722 130.3％ Profit attributable to owners 5,624 13,412 7,787 138.5％ of parent Exchange Rate (Average rate during the year) 109.80 yen 133.97yen 24.17yen － USD － 2 －