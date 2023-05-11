Kaga Electronics : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 2023
2021 - 2022
Consolidated Financial Results
for the Fiscal Year ending March 2023
KAGA ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
TSE Prime Market 8154
May 11, 2023
Summary of Financial Results for FY2023/3
Net sales increased by 112.2 billion yen or 22.6%, year on year to 608.0 billion yen.
The electronic components business achieved significant growth both in the component
Results for
sales business and the EMS business. Supply shortages and extended lead times were
generally resolved, and sales to a wide range of industries were high.
FY2023/3
Operating income increased by 11.3 billion yen or 54.2%, year on year to 32.2 billion
yen. Operating income increased significantly due to improved gross profit margin resulting
from higher sales and improved sales mix.
All metrics, from net sales to net income for the fiscal year, achieved record highs.
Forecast assumptions: Although a gradual recovery is expected, the
outlook is uncertain partly due to rising commodity prices and financial system instability.
FY2024/3
While supply shortages and extended lead times were generally resolved,
demand is expected to temporarily decline due to a backlash from increased demand
earnings
amid the COVID-19 pandemic and inventory adjustments by customers.
The electronic components business is expected to post decreases in net sales and profit,
forecast
considering the business environment and market conditions carefully.
Net sales of 545.0 billion yen (down 10.3%) and operating income of 25.0 billion yen
(down 22.3%) are expected.
Shareholder
Return
FY2023/3:Theyear-enddividend will be 120 yen per share (70 yen ordinary dividend + 10 yen commemorative dividend + 40 yen extraordinary dividend) as previously announced. The annual dividend including the interim dividend amounts to 220 yen per share (140 yen ordinary dividend + 10 yen commemorative dividend + 50 yen extraordinary dividend), an increase of 100 yen from the previous fiscal year.
FY2024/3: Although a temporary decrease in profit is expected,the dividend forecast for the next fiscal year will remain unchanged from the previous year, with priority on stable dividend payouts (220 yen per share, consisting of 110 yen for both interim and year-end).
Financial Highlights for FY2023/3
（million yen）
FY2022/3
FY2023/3
YoY
FY2023/3
vs
Previous Forecasts
Results
Results
Forecasts
(Revised on February 7, 2023)
Net sales
495,827
608,064
22.6%
585,000
3.9%
Gross Profit
60,547
12.2%
78,514
12.9%
29.7%
ー
ー
ー
SG&A
39,632
8.0%
46,265
7.6%
16.7%
ー
ー
ー
Operating income
20,915
4.2%
32,249
5.3%
54.2%
29,500
5.0%
9.3%
Ordinary income
21,456
4.3%
32,739
5.4%
52.6%
30,000
5.1%
9.1%
Profit attributable to
15,401
3.1%
23,070
3.8%
49.8%
21,000
3.6%
9.9%
owners of parent
EPS (yen)
576.46
ー
878.65
ー
ー
799.78
ー
ー
ROE
15.7%
ー
19.6%
ー
3.9pt
18.0%
ー
1.6%
Note: 1. The effect of exchange rates on the conversion into yen is approximately 38,483 million yen on net sales
and 1,782 million yen on operating income.
2.
"x. x% " represents the profit margin.
Results by Business Segment for FY2023/3
（million yen）
FY2022/3
FY2023/3
YoY
FY2023/3
vs
Previous Forecasts
Results
Results
Forecasts
(Revised on February 7, 2023)
Electronic
Net sales
433,852
539,342
24.3%
523,000
3.1%
Component
Segment income
18,107
4.2%
28,314
5.2%
56.4%
25,800
4.9%
9.7%
Information
Net sales
39,616
43,680
10.3%
39,000
12.0%
Equipment
Segment income
2,085
5.3%
2,449
5.6%
17.4%
2,000
5.1%
22.5%
Software
Net sales
2,767
2,998
8.3%
3,000
-0.1%
Segment income
-26
-1.0%
286
9.6%
ー
200
6.7%
43.4%
Others
Net sales
19,590
22,044
12.5%
20,000
10.2%
Segment income
626
3.2%
1,101
5.0%
76.0%
1,500
7.5%
-26.5%
Total
Net sales
495,827
608,064
22.6%
585,000
3.9%
Segment income
20,915
4.2%
32,249
5.3%
54.2%
29,500
5.0%
9.3%
Note: 1. Figures of each segment income are not inter-segment adjusted. Total amount is inter-segment adjusted (operating income).
2. "x. x% " represents the profit margin.
Results by Company for FY2023/3
（million yen）
FY2022/3
FY2023/3
YoY
FY2023/3
vs
Previous Forecasts
Results
Results
Forecasts
(Revised on February 7, 2023)
Kaga
Net sales
281,075
348,034
23.8%
330,000
5.5%
Gross Profit
41,767
14.9%
53,123
15.3%
27.2%
51,000
15.5%
4.2%
Electronics
Operating income
15,461
5.5%
21,899
6.3%
41.6%
19,500
5.9%
12.3%
Kaga
Net sales
149,455
199,548
33.5%
195,000
2.3%
Gross Profit
14,690
9.8%
20,913
10.5%
42.4%
20,500
10.5%
2.0%
FEI
Operating income
3,654
2.4%
8,103
4.1%
121.8%
8,000
4.1%
1.3%
Net sales
65,296
60,481
-7.4%
60,000
0.8%
Excel
Gross Profit
4,247
6.5%
4,443
7.3%
4.6%
4,500
7.5%
-1.3%
Operating income
1,937
3.0%
2,072
3.4%
7.0%
2,000
3.3%
3.6%
Net sales
495,827
608,064
22.6%
585,000
3.9%
Total
Gross Profit
60,547
12.2%
78,514
12.9%
29.7%
76,000
13.0%
3.3%
Operating income
20,915
4.2%
32,249
5.3%
54.2%
29,500
5.0%
9.3%
Note: 1. With respect to gross profit and operating income, figures presented above are before consolidation adjustments between the three companies.
