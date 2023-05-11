Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Kaga Electronics Co.,Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    8154   JP3206200002

KAGA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.

(8154)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-11 am EDT
5010.00 JPY   -1.96%
03:47aKaga Electronics : Financial Results Briefing Material for the Fiscal Year ending March 2023
PU
03:47aKaga Electronics : Date File FY2023/3
PU
03:37aKaga Electronics : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 2023
PU
Kaga Electronics : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 2023

05/11/2023 | 03:37am EDT
2021 - 2022

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year ending March 2023

KAGA ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

TSE Prime Market 8154

May 11, 2023

Summary of Financial Results for FY2023/3

Net sales increased by 112.2 billion yen or 22.6%, year on year to 608.0 billion yen.

The electronic components business achieved significant growth both in the component

Results for

sales business and the EMS business. Supply shortages and extended lead times were

generally resolved, and sales to a wide range of industries were high.

FY2023/3

Operating income increased by 11.3 billion yen or 54.2%, year on year to 32.2 billion

yen. Operating income increased significantly due to improved gross profit margin resulting

from higher sales and improved sales mix.

All metrics, from net sales to net income for the fiscal year, achieved record highs.

Forecast assumptions: Although a gradual recovery is expected, the

outlook is uncertain partly due to rising commodity prices and financial system instability.

FY2024/3

While supply shortages and extended lead times were generally resolved,

demand is expected to temporarily decline due to a backlash from increased demand

earnings

amid the COVID-19 pandemic and inventory adjustments by customers.

The electronic components business is expected to post decreases in net sales and profit,

forecast

considering the business environment and market conditions carefully.

Net sales of 545.0 billion yen (down 10.3%) and operating income of 25.0 billion yen

(down 22.3%) are expected.

Shareholder

Return

  • FY2023/3: The year-enddividend will be 120 yen per share (70 yen ordinary dividend + 10 yen commemorative dividend + 40 yen extraordinary dividend) as previously announced. The annual dividend including the interim dividend amounts to 220 yen per share (140 yen ordinary dividend + 10 yen commemorative dividend + 50 yen extraordinary dividend), an increase of 100 yen from the previous fiscal year.
  • FY2024/3: Although a temporary decrease in profit is expected, the dividend forecast for the next fiscal year will remain unchanged from the previous year, with priority on stable dividend payouts (220 yen per share, consisting of 110 yen for both interim and year-end).

1

Financial Highlights for FY2023/3

million yen

FY2022/3

FY2023/3

YoY

FY2023/3

vs

Previous Forecasts

Results

Results

Forecasts

(Revised on February 7, 2023)

Net sales

495,827

608,064

22.6%

585,000

3.9%

Gross Profit

60,547

12.2%

78,514

12.9%

29.7%

SG&A

39,632

8.0%

46,265

7.6%

16.7%

Operating income

20,915

4.2%

32,249

5.3%

54.2%

29,500

5.0%

9.3%

Ordinary income

21,456

4.3%

32,739

5.4%

52.6%

30,000

5.1%

9.1%

Profit attributable to

15,401

3.1%

23,070

3.8%

49.8%

21,000

3.6%

9.9%

owners of parent

EPS (yen)

576.46

878.65

799.78

ROE

15.7%

19.6%

3.9pt

18.0%

1.6%

Note: 1. The effect of exchange rates on the conversion into yen is approximately 38,483 million yen on net sales

and 1,782 million yen on operating income.

2.

"x. x% " represents the profit margin.

2

Results by Business Segment for FY2023/3

million yen

FY2022/3

FY2023/3

YoY

FY2023/3

vs

Previous Forecasts

Results

Results

Forecasts

(Revised on February 7, 2023)

Electronic

Net sales

433,852

539,342

24.3%

523,000

3.1%

Component

Segment income

18,107

4.2%

28,314

5.2%

56.4%

25,800

4.9%

9.7%

Information

Net sales

39,616

43,680

10.3%

39,000

12.0%

Equipment

Segment income

2,085

5.3%

2,449

5.6%

17.4%

2,000

5.1%

22.5%

Software

Net sales

2,767

2,998

8.3%

3,000

-0.1%

Segment income

-26

-1.0%

286

9.6%

200

6.7%

43.4%

Others

Net sales

19,590

22,044

12.5%

20,000

10.2%

Segment income

626

3.2%

1,101

5.0%

76.0%

1,500

7.5%

-26.5%

Total

Net sales

495,827

608,064

22.6%

585,000

3.9%

Segment income

20,915

4.2%

32,249

5.3%

54.2%

29,500

5.0%

9.3%

Note: 1. Figures of each segment income are not inter-segment adjusted. Total amount is inter-segment adjusted (operating income).

2. "x. x% " represents the profit margin.

3

Results by Company for FY2023/3

million yen

FY2022/3

FY2023/3

YoY

FY2023/3

vs

Previous Forecasts

Results

Results

Forecasts

(Revised on February 7, 2023)

Kaga

Net sales

281,075

348,034

23.8%

330,000

5.5%

Gross Profit

41,767

14.9%

53,123

15.3%

27.2%

51,000

15.5%

4.2%

Electronics

Operating income

15,461

5.5%

21,899

6.3%

41.6%

19,500

5.9%

12.3%

Kaga

Net sales

149,455

199,548

33.5%

195,000

2.3%

Gross Profit

14,690

9.8%

20,913

10.5%

42.4%

20,500

10.5%

2.0%

FEI

Operating income

3,654

2.4%

8,103

4.1%

121.8%

8,000

4.1%

1.3%

Net sales

65,296

60,481

-7.4%

60,000

0.8%

Excel

Gross Profit

4,247

6.5%

4,443

7.3%

4.6%

4,500

7.5%

-1.3%

Operating income

1,937

3.0%

2,072

3.4%

7.0%

2,000

3.3%

3.6%

Net sales

495,827

608,064

22.6%

585,000

3.9%

Total

Gross Profit

60,547

12.2%

78,514

12.9%

29.7%

76,000

13.0%

3.3%

Operating income

20,915

4.2%

32,249

5.3%

54.2%

29,500

5.0%

9.3%

Note: 1. With respect to gross profit and operating income, figures presented above are before consolidation adjustments between the three companies.

2. "x. x% " represents the profit margin.

4

Disclaimer

Kaga Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 07:36:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
