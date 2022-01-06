Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Kagome Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2811   JP3208200000

KAGOME CO., LTD.

(2811)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Kagome : Notice of Status of Acquisition of Treasury Stock

01/06/2022 | 01:58am EST
849,600 shares
2,495,990,400 yen

January 6, 2022

For Immediate Release

Name of Company: KAGOME CO., LTD.

Representative: Satoshi Yamaguchi, Representative Director & President

Securities Code: 2811 (First Section, Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges)

Contact: Yoshinobu Tomimori, General Manager,

Finance & Accounting Department

TEL. +81-3-5623-8503

Notice of Status of Acquisition of Treasury Stock

(Acquisition of treasury stock pursuant to the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation per

Article 165-2 of the Companies Act)

KAGOME CO., LTD. (the "Company") hereby announces the status of the acquisition of treasury stock that was resolved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on October 29, 2021 and is being implemented pursuant to the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act as applied mutatis mutandis under the provisions of Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Act. Details are as follows.

(1)

Type of shares acquired

The Company's common stock

(2)

Total number of shares acquired

389,400 shares

(3) Total acquisition cost of the shares

1,146,868,400 yen

(4) Acquisition period

December 1, 2021 to December 23, 2021

(5) Acquisition method

Open-market purchases(Discretionary trade by securities companies

(Reference)

1. Details of resolution adopted at the Board of Directors meeting held on October 29, 2021

(1) Type of shares to be acquired

Common shares of the Company

(2) Total number of shares that can be acquired

3,500,000 shares (maximum)

3.9% of shares issued and outstanding

(excluding treasury stock)

(3) Total Repurchase Price of Shares

10,000,000,000 yen (maximum)

(4) Acquisition period

November 1, 2021 to July 29, 2022

(5) Acquisition method

Open-market purchases (Discretionary trade by securities

companies

2. Cumulative total of the treasury stock acquired based on the aforementioned resolution of the Board of Directors' meeting (as of December 23, 2021)

(1) Number of shares acquired

(2) Total acquisition cost of the shares

Disclaimer

KAGOME Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 06:57:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 190 B 1 638 M 1 638 M
Net income 2021 9 314 M 80,4 M 80,4 M
Net Debt 2021 5 000 M 43,1 M 43,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,0x
Yield 2021 1,21%
Capitalization 271 B 2 339 M 2 339 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,45x
EV / Sales 2022 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 2 684
Free-Float 81,2%
Chart KAGOME CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kagome Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAGOME CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3 050,00 JPY
Average target price 2 965,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -2,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satoshi Yamaguchi President & Representative Director
Ken Saeki Executive Officer, Manager-Finance & Accounting
Naoyuki Terada Chairman
Takayuki Hashimoto Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Hidemi Sato Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAGOME CO., LTD.1.94%2 339
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY2.67%260 418
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.0.46%52 833
COCA-COLA HBC AG3.52%13 101
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED2.04%11 248
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.59%11 227