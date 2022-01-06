Kagome : Notice of Status of Acquisition of Treasury Stock

849,600 shares

2,495,990,400 yen

January 6, 2022

For Immediate Release

Name of Company: KAGOME CO., LTD.

Representative: Satoshi Yamaguchi, Representative Director & President

Securities Code: 2811 (First Section, Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges)

Contact: Yoshinobu Tomimori, General Manager,

Finance & Accounting Department

TEL. +81-3-5623-8503

Notice of Status of Acquisition of Treasury Stock

(Acquisition of treasury stock pursuant to the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation per

Article 165-2 of the Companies Act)

KAGOME CO., LTD. (the "Company") hereby announces the status of the acquisition of treasury stock that was resolved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on October 29, 2021 and is being implemented pursuant to the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act as applied mutatis mutandis under the provisions of Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Act. Details are as follows.

(1) Type of shares acquired The Company's common stock (2) Total number of shares acquired 389,400 shares (3) Total acquisition cost of the shares 1,146,868,400 yen (4) Acquisition period December 1, 2021 to December 23, 2021 (5) Acquisition method Open-market purchases(Discretionary trade by securities companies）

(Reference)

1. Details of resolution adopted at the Board of Directors meeting held on October 29, 2021

(1) Type of shares to be acquired Common shares of the Company (2) Total number of shares that can be acquired 3,500,000 shares (maximum) 3.9% of shares issued and outstanding (excluding treasury stock) (3) Total Repurchase Price of Shares 10,000,000,000 yen (maximum) (4) Acquisition period November 1, 2021 to July 29, 2022 (5) Acquisition method Open-market purchases (Discretionary trade by securities

companies）

2. Cumulative total of the treasury stock acquired based on the aforementioned resolution of the Board of Directors' meeting (as of December 23, 2021)

(1) Number of shares acquired

(2) Total acquisition cost of the shares