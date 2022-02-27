Log in
    CPCI   EGS38391C016

KAHIRA PHARMACEUTICALS & CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES COMPANY

(CPCI)
Kahira Pharmaceuticals & Chemical Industries : Cairo Pharmaceuticals (CPCI.CA) - Listing Committee Decision

02/27/2022 | 02:51am EST
Cairo Pharmaceuticals (CPCI.CA) - Listing Committee Decision
27/02/2022
Company Name : Cairo Pharmaceuticals
ISIN Code : EGS38391C016
Reuters Code : CPCI.CA
Content :
The Listing Committee held on 24/02/2022 decided to impose EGP 10000 penalty on the company due to the violation of Article 46 of the Listing Rules and Article 64 of the Executive Regulations

Disclaimer

Kahira Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries Co. published this content on 27 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2022 07:50:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 062 M 67,4 M 67,4 M
Net income 2021 124 M 7,89 M 7,89 M
Net cash 2021 142 M 9,00 M 9,00 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,33x
Yield 2021 11,1%
Capitalization 520 M 33,0 M 33,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,34x
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 2 197
Free-Float 30,0%
Kahira Pharmaceuticals & Chemical Industries Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers and Directors
Yasser Ahmed Farghaly Mohammad Managing Director & Executive Director
Ahmed Hassan Sabri Chief Financial Officer
Adel Taha Abdel Wahab Chairman
Dina Ismail Ahmed Al Kayyali Non-Executive Director
Mohammad Abdel Moati Metwally Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAHIRA PHARMACEUTICALS & CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES COMPANY0.00%33
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-2.96%436 459
ROCHE HOLDING AG-7.83%306 172
PFIZER, INC.-19.19%268 346
ABBVIE INC.10.44%264 499
NOVO NORDISK A/S-8.45%231 767