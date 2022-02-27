Kahira Pharmaceuticals & Chemical Industries : Cairo Pharmaceuticals (CPCI.CA) - Listing Committee Decision

Cairo Pharmaceuticals (CPCI.CA) - Listing Committee Decision
27/02/2022
Company Name : Cairo Pharmaceuticals
ISIN Code : EGS38391C016
Reuters Code : CPCI.CA
Content :
The Listing Committee held on 24/02/2022 decided to impose EGP 10000 penalty on the company due to the violation of Article 46 of the Listing Rules and Article 64 of the Executive Regulations
