Kahoot : Award-winning teacher uses Kahoot! for exam warm-up

News
February 26, 2021
Award-winning teacher uses Kahoot! for exam warm-up
Students of award-winning teacher shout out Kahoot! games as a highlight of her teaching style
History teacher Theresa Moore was recently named Mississippi History Teacher of Year by the Mississippi Historical Society. Her students shared how Ms. Moore leads her classes in Kahoot! games to de-stress and have fun before taking exams.
Read the full article here.
