Kahoot : Business Insider recommends Drops to learn Hindi

News
January 5, 2021
Business Insider recommends Drops to learn Hindi
The language learning app is featured for its engaging visual and game-based approach
Business Insider names the Drops app, part of the Kahoot! family of learning apps, as one of the best online resources to learn the Hindi language, highlighting its impressive visuals and engaging gameplay.
Read the full article here.
