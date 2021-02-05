Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Kahoot! AS    KAHOOT-ME   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! AS

(KAHOOT-ME)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kahoot : CEO Eilert Hanoa shares plans for growth in Brazil and beyond

02/05/2021 | 05:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News
February 5, 2021
Kahoot! CEO Eilert Hanoa shares plans for growth in Brazil and beyond

Estadão features Eilert Hanoa in an exclusive interview

Language: português

Eilert Hanoa, CEO, Kahoot!, talks to Estadão about the company's growth in 2020, plans to expand in the Brazilian market, the future of technology learning and more.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 22:22:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KAHOOT! AS
11:23aKAHOOT : CEO Eilert Hanoa shares plans for growth in Brazil and beyond
PU
11:03aKAHOOT : Drops is a recommended app for at-home language learning
PU
02:18aKAHOOT : Disney and Kahoot! Academy celebrate the season of love with new Valent..
PU
02/04KAHOOT : can increase engagement in student book groups
PU
02/04KAHOOT : Scouting Magazine recommends Kahoot! for virtual den meetings
PU
02/04KAHOOT : Community celebrates Black History Month with virtual Kahoot! games
PU
02/04KAHOOT : Academy and The Nature Conservancy launch games to bring engagement to ..
PU
02/03KAHOOT : games can add fun to virtual and home-based date nights
PU
02/03KAHOOT : Drops is named one of the most popular language learning apps
PU
02/03KAHOOT : is spotlighted as one of the top 10 learning apps in India
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 30,8 M - -
Net income 2020 -6,65 M - -
Net cash 2020 239 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -17 180x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 52 728 M 6 172 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1 704x
EV / Sales 2021 637x
Nbr of Employees 110
Free-Float 43,7%
Chart KAHOOT! AS
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 77,41 $
Last Close Price 118,20 $
Spread / Highest target 19,0%
Spread / Average Target -34,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -88,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Harald Arnet Chairman
Lars Erik Eikum Grønntun Chief Operating & Marketing Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Morten Versvik Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAHOOT! AS24.16%6 091
ADOBE INC.-2.15%234 266
AUTODESK, INC.-4.09%66 075
WORKDAY INC.10.26%63 622
TWILIO INC.18.02%60 328
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-6.82%42 342
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ