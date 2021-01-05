Kahoot : Campus Technology highlights Kahoot! as a top resource for distance learning in 2021

News
January 5, 2021
Campus Technology highlights Kahoot! as a top resource for distance learning in 2021
Kahoot! is featured for offering a free basic version that teachers can use in online classes
Campus Technology has released their roundup of the top free resources for educators during distance learning this year, including Kahoot!'s free basic version that educators can integrate into their virtual classes.
Read the full article here.
