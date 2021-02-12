Kahoot : Career Tech teacher adds engagement to remote learning with Kahoot! games

News
February 12, 2021
Career Tech teacher adds engagement to remote learning with Kahoot! games
Educator awards home-made prizes to Kahoot! winning students
Middle School Career Tech teacher Glenn Palmieri discusses ending the school term with the 'TECHBOWL' Kahoot! tournament, where students reviewed and reinforced their learning from throughout the class.
Read the full article here.
