KAHOOT! AS    KAHOOT-ME   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! AS

(KAHOOT-ME)
  Report
Kahoot : Chinese culture and language school adds interactivity to virtual learning with Kahoot!

01/05/2021 | 05:08pm EST
News
January 5, 2021
Chinese culture and language school adds interactivity to virtual learning with Kahoot!

Kahoot! allows students to participate more actively during online classes

Ping Jung Huang, director of online academic affairs at Gainesville Chinese School, discusses how integrating tools like Kahoot! have helped make virtual learning more interactive for students.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 22:07:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 30,4 M - -
Net income 2020 -6,90 M - -
Net cash 2020 230 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1 526x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 632 M 5 665 M -
EV / Sales 2020 178x
EV / Sales 2021 76,5x
Nbr of Employees 110
Free-Float 46,4%
Chart KAHOOT! AS
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 54,22 $
Last Close Price 11,40 $
Spread / Highest target 751%
Spread / Average Target 376%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Harald Arnet Chairman
Lars Erik Eikum Grønntun Chief Operating & Marketing Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Morten Versvik Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAHOOT! AS2.42%5 091
ADOBE INC.-2.96%232 827
AUTODESK, INC.0.00%65 272
WORKDAY INC.-4.81%54 926
TWILIO INC.-1.16%50 527
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-2.68%43 999
