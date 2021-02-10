Log in
Kahoot : Couples can celebrate Valentine's Day with personalized Kahoot! games

02/10/2021 | 12:12pm EST
News
February 10, 2021
Couples can celebrate Valentine's Day with personalized Kahoot! games

Selfie kahoots can be played with a partner virtually or at home

For couples looking for a way to celebrate Valentine's Day safely this year during COVID-19, Her Campus recommends creating custom games on Kahoot! where players can test how well they know their partner or get to know each other in a creative and fun way.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 17:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
