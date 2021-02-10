Kahoot : Couples can celebrate Valentine's Day with personalized Kahoot! games

News
February 10, 2021
Couples can celebrate Valentine's Day with personalized Kahoot! games
Selfie kahoots can be played with a partner virtually or at home
For couples looking for a way to celebrate Valentine's Day safely this year during COVID-19, Her Campus recommends creating custom games on Kahoot! where players can test how well they know their partner or get to know each other in a creative and fun way.
Read the full article here.
