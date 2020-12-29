Kahoot : Driving engagement at virtual sales kick-off events with Kahoot!

News
December 29, 2020
Driving engagement at virtual sales kick-off events with Kahoot!
Kahoot! games foster active participation and fun during online sales events
For sales team leaders organizing their sales kick-offs, Business Insider recommends using Kahoot! to increase engagement with games that allow everyone to participate.
