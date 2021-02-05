Kahoot : Drops is a recommended app for at-home language learning

News
February 5, 2021
Drops is a recommended app for at-home language learning
Fodor's Travel writer names Drops as a top language learning app
Drops, part of the Kahoot! family of apps, is recommended as an engaging resource for learning a new language from home.
Read the full article here.
