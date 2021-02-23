Kahoot : Drops is featured as a top app to learn the Greek language

News
Drops is featured as a top app to learn the Greek language
The Drops language learning app is spotlighted for making daily practice easier
Andro4all recommends Drops as one of the best language learning apps for studying Greek, highlighting the app's immersive approach and snackable 5-minute daily practice sessions that make it easier to fit in any schedule.
