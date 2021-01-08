Log in
Kahoot! AS    KAHOOT-ME   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! AS

(KAHOOT-ME)
News 
All News

Kahoot : Friends and family can stay connected this winter with Kahoot!

01/08/2021 | 03:16pm EST
News
January 8, 2021
Friends and family can stay connected this winter with Kahoot!

Virtual family game nights with Kahoot! are a great way to stay social this season

In the colder winter months when it's more difficult to meet in a socially distanced outdoor area, virtual communication is a good way to stay connected with friends and family. Kahoot! games can add friendly competition and fun to your regular video calls.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 20:15:09 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
