Kahoot : GQ India highlights SoftBank investment in Kahoot!

February 12, 2021
GQ India highlights SoftBank investment in Kahoot!
The influential investment advisor has recently invested in Kahoot!
In a roundup of 'GQ's Most Influential Young Indians,' Akshay Naheta, the Senior Vice President, Investments at SoftBank Group-also named among World Economic Forum's 115 Young Global Leaders last year-is featured as recently investing in Kahoot!.
Read the full article here.
