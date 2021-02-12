Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Kahoot! AS    KAHOOT-ME   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! AS

(KAHOOT-ME)
  Report
End-of-day quote Oslo Bors - 02/12
121.4 NOK   +3.94%
11:37aKAHOOT : in the news roundup, February 12
PU
11:37aKAHOOT : around the world, February 12
PU
11:16aKAHOOT : GQ India highlights SoftBank investment in Kahoot!
PU
Kahoot : GQ India highlights SoftBank investment in Kahoot!

02/12/2021 | 05:16pm EST
News
February 12, 2021
GQ India highlights SoftBank investment in Kahoot!

The influential investment advisor has recently invested in Kahoot!

In a roundup of 'GQ's Most Influential Young Indians,' Akshay Naheta, the Senior Vice President, Investments at SoftBank Group-also named among World Economic Forum's 115 Young Global Leaders last year-is featured as recently investing in Kahoot!.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 22:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 81,5 M - -
Net income 2021 26,5 M - -
Net cash 2021 254 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2 645x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 54 156 M 6 400 M -
EV / Sales 2021 661x
EV / Sales 2022 427x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 43,7%
Chart KAHOOT! AS
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 140,70 $
Last Close Price 121,40 $
Spread / Highest target 15,9%
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Harald Arnet Chairman
Morten Versvik Chief Technology Officer
Lars Erik Eikum Grønntun Chief Operating & Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAHOOT! AS22.69%6 158
ADOBE INC.-0.70%237 732
WORKDAY INC.15.18%66 464
AUTODESK, INC.-1.19%66 013
TWILIO INC.27.97%65 417
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.2.60%42 376