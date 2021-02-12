Kahoot : High school keeps students connected virtually with Kahoot!

News
February 12, 2021
High school keeps students connected virtually with Kahoot!
Educators and school admins use Kahoot! to engage students at home
Teach for America spotlights Excel Academy in Boston, which hosts regular Kahoot! games for students to connect for friendly competition and fun while continuing to learn remotely.
Read the full article here.
