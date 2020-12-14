Kahoot : Kiwanis Club engages community with virtual Kahoot! game nights

News
December 14, 2020
Kiwanis Club engages community with virtual Kahoot! game nights
The club's trivia night will raise funds for community children's programs
After a strong turnout at their first virtual trivia night, the Kiwanis Club of Lakeshore is planning to host a holiday themed trivia night on Kahoot! to raise money for community children's programs.
