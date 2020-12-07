Log in
Kahoot : NC State University students to celebrate Welcome Week virtually with Kahoot!

12/07/2020 | 04:21pm EST
News
December 7, 2020
NC State University students to celebrate Welcome Week virtually with Kahoot!

Students can connect and get to know their peers in a virtual Kahoot! trivia contest

Students of the Life Sciences First Year Program at NC State University are invited to a Kahoot! virtual trivia game as part of the university's Welcome Week event lineup.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 07 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2020 21:20:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
