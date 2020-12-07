Kahoot : NC State University students to celebrate Welcome Week virtually with Kahoot!

News
December 7, 2020
NC State University students to celebrate Welcome Week virtually with Kahoot!
Students can connect and get to know their peers in a virtual Kahoot! trivia contest
Students of the Life Sciences First Year Program at NC State University are invited to a Kahoot! virtual trivia game as part of the university's Welcome Week event lineup.
Read the full article here.
Disclaimer
Kahoot! AS published this content on 07 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2020 21:20:01 UTC