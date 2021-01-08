Kahoot : Seattle residents are invited to play virtual Kahoot! trivia at the library

News
January 8, 2021
Seattle residents are invited to play virtual Kahoot! trivia at the library
Teens and adults can participate online through the King County Library System
The Seattle Times reports on the King County Library System hosting virtual Kahoot! trivia games for teens and adults every Tuesday this month, with topics ranging from Disney to female superheroes.
Read the full article here.
