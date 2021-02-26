Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Kahoot! AS    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! AS

(KAHOT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kahoot : The Computer History Museum hosts a Kahoot! challenge on artificial intelligence

02/26/2021 | 03:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News
February 26, 2021
The Computer History Museum hosts a Kahoot! challenge on artificial intelligence

CMH invites the public to put their AI and robotics knowledge to the test on Kahoot!

After hosting their first online town hall event on the future of AI and robotics, the Computer History Museum is challenging everyone to show what they know about these technologies in a Kahoot! game.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 20:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KAHOOT! AS
03:35pKAHOOT : Kiwanis Club engages community safely with Kahoot!
PU
03:35pKAHOOT : The Computer History Museum hosts a Kahoot! challenge on artificial int..
PU
03:35pKAHOOT : Award-winning teacher uses Kahoot! for exam warm-up
PU
10:03aKAHOOT : Steve Spangler Science and Kahoot! Academy bring STEM education to life..
PU
07:18aKAHOOT : Seamlessly share knowledge with external workers within Kahoot! groups
PU
02/25KAHOOT : PTA hosts Kahoot! game for students and families to encourage reading
PU
02/25KAHOOT : is a highlighted app for virtual teaching
PU
02/25KAHOOT : DragonBox is featured as a top educational app for kids this year
PU
02/25KAHOOT : Crowdsource ideas from large audiences and spark discussions among smal..
PU
02/24KAHOOT : Scrum Master engages team with Kahoot! games
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 81,5 M - -
Net income 2021 23,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 287 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 296x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 611 M 5 505 M -
EV / Sales 2021 65,3x
EV / Sales 2022 36,9x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 43,9%
Chart KAHOOT! AS
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 16,82 $
Last Close Price 12,72 $
Spread / Highest target 39,4%
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Harald Arnet Chairman
Morten Versvik Chief Technology Officer
Lars Erik Eikum Grønntun Chief Operating & Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAHOOT! AS13.45%5 741
ADOBE INC.-8.19%219 800
AUTODESK, INC.-6.98%62 455
WORKDAY INC.4.83%60 492
TWILIO INC.11.55%58 437
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-12.13%39 784
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ