Kahoot : The Computer History Museum hosts a Kahoot! challenge on artificial intelligence

News
February 26, 2021
The Computer History Museum hosts a Kahoot! challenge on artificial intelligence
CMH invites the public to put their AI and robotics knowledge to the test on Kahoot!
After hosting their first online town hall event on the future of AI and robotics, the Computer History Museum is challenging everyone to show what they know about these technologies in a Kahoot! game.
Read the full article here.
Disclaimer
Kahoot! AS published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 20:34:08 UTC.