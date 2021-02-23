Kahoot : The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is helping students celebrate Earth Day 2021 with Kahoot!

News
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is helping students celebrate Earth Day 2021 with Kahoot!
The IDEM's virtual presentations will include Kahoot! games on environmental topics
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is helping schools across the state bring Earth Day 2021 to students with free virtual presentations, which have been made more interactive this year with Kahoot! games.
