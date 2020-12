Here is a roundup of selected news coverage Kahoot! has received in non-English publications around the world.

App Kahoot! lança versão em português para crescer em assinantes no Brasil - Mobile Time

(Portuguese)

Kahoot! has made its mobile app more accessible for Brazilian users by launching a Brazilian Portuguese edition.

10 Herramientas para hacer tus propios 'quiz' online - El Mundo

(Spanish)

El Mundo showcases Kahoot! one of the top tools to create your own virtual quizzes.

Estas son las aplicaciones educativas que lo están petando en los colegios - La Vanguarda

(Spanish)

Kahoot! is highlighted as one of the top learning apps in Spain and other markets.

Uzaktan eğitim dijital araçlarla eğlenceli hale geliyor - Hurriyet.com.tr

(Turkish)

Anadolu University trained faculty to review and reinforce content with Kahoot! during distance learning.

El año en donde la tecnología atravesó nuestras vidas - Ámbito

(Spanish)

Kahoot! is named one of the most commonly used educational tools during distance learning.

App do dia - Kahoot!- PCGuia

(Portuguese)

Kahoot! is featured as 'App of the Day' after making the mobile app available in Brazilian Portuguese.

QUÉ ES KAHOOT - Qué.es

(Spanish)

Qué.es takes its readers on a tour of the Kahoot! platform's features, benefits and how users can get started.