Here is a roundup of selected news coverage Kahoot! has received in non-English publications around the world.

El Museo de la Ciencia celebra el Día de la Mujer y la Niña en la Ciencia con 'Mujeres que cambiaron la historia' - La Vanguardia

(Spanish)

Science museum launches a Kahoot! game to raise awareness about women's contributions to science.

İnegöl Belediyesi'nden ödüllü bilgi yarışması - Hürriyet

(Turkish)

Turkey's İnegöl Municipality is hosting a culture quiz on Kahoot! to engage the public virtually during the pandemic.

Universidades innovan en la virtualidad debido a la pandemia - El Universo

(Spanish)

Universities use Kahoot! to track students progress and help students prepare for exams during remote learning.

Kahoot-App: Quiz erstellen - so geht's - CHIP

(German)

CHIP offers a step-by-step guide to creating your own game on Kahoot!.

Kahoot lægger friske tal frem - Euroinvestor

(Danish)

Euroinvestor recaps Kahoot!'s Q4 financial results and growth throughout 2020.