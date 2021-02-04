Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Kahoot! AS    KAHOOT-ME   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! AS

(KAHOOT-ME)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kahoot : can increase engagement in student book groups

02/04/2021 | 03:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News
February 4, 2021
Kahoot! can increase engagement in student book groups

Student book club members can get creative and have fun by building custom kahoots

Book groups designed to foster student connection and learning can boost engagement by challenging members to create their own Kahoot! game.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 20:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KAHOOT! AS
09:27aKAHOOT : can increase engagement in student book groups
PU
09:27aKAHOOT : Scouting Magazine recommends Kahoot! for virtual den meetings
PU
09:05aKAHOOT : Community celebrates Black History Month with virtual Kahoot! games
PU
04:39aKAHOOT : Academy and The Nature Conservancy launch games to bring engagement to ..
PU
02/03KAHOOT : games can add fun to virtual and home-based date nights
PU
02/03KAHOOT : Drops is named one of the most popular language learning apps
PU
02/03KAHOOT : is spotlighted as one of the top 10 learning apps in India
PU
02/02KAHOOT : Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre to host an educational Kahoot! game on ocean..
PU
02/02KAHOOT : Training Industry includes Kahoot!'s acquisition of Drops and equity ra..
PU
02/02KAHOOT : CUNY college to celebrate Black History Month with a Kahoot! trivia gam..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 30,8 M - -
Net income 2020 -6,65 M - -
Net cash 2020 239 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1 979x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 137 M 6 091 M -
EV / Sales 2020 191x
EV / Sales 2021 71,2x
Nbr of Employees 110
Free-Float 43,7%
Chart KAHOOT! AS
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 77,41 $
Last Close Price 13,62 $
Spread / Highest target 933%
Spread / Average Target 468%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Harald Arnet Chairman
Lars Erik Eikum Grønntun Chief Operating & Marketing Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Morten Versvik Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAHOOT! AS22.69%6 062
ADOBE INC.-3.64%230 695
AUTODESK, INC.-3.51%64 395
WORKDAY INC.7.94%62 283
TWILIO INC.15.07%58 819
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.68%42 126
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ