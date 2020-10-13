News
October 13, 2020
Kahoot! continues extraordinary growth with private equity placement
Raising $215 million in new equity, Kahoot! looks toward further expansion
As the demand for tools to support distance learning continues to grow, Kahoot! prepares to expand after raising $215 million in new equity from a private placement with SoftBank.
