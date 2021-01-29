News
January 29, 2021
Kahoot! in the news roundup, January 29
Here is a roundup of selected news coverage Kahoot! has received this week from around the world.
iPhone multiplayer games: what you need to know, from Among Us to Apple Arcade - Axel Metz, TechRadar
Helpful apps for neurodiverse kids and students - Sarah Lindenfeld Hall, Mashable
Parents Say 'Yes' To Screen Time During the Pandemic - Sascha Brodsky, Lifewire
Data driven school management and instruction - Rashmi Chari, The Times of India
Virtual leadership - how can we lead with empathy at a distance? - Sarah Dovlo, Deutsche Telekom AG
Safer Internet Day: 12 ways to participate - RTÉ
'I Feel Like I Lost A Huge Part Of My Uni Life' Msian Uni Students Share Their Thoughts On Online Learning - Cecelia Chang, World of Buzz
Pandemic Spurs Changes in the Edtech Schools Use, From the Classroom to the Admin Office - Frank Catalano, EdSurge
It's IPO time! Here are 30+ European tech companies most likely to go public this year - Andrii Degeler, Tech.eu
Wayne Trail Elementary using new interactive technology for students - Caylee Kirby, WTOL 11
