Kahoot : in the news roundup, January 29

Here is a roundup of selected news coverage Kahoot! has received this week from around the world.

iPhone multiplayer games: what you need to know, from Among Us to Apple Arcade - Axel Metz, TechRadar

Helpful apps for neurodiverse kids and students - Sarah Lindenfeld Hall, Mashable

Parents Say 'Yes' To Screen Time During the Pandemic - Sascha Brodsky, Lifewire

Data driven school management and instruction - Rashmi Chari, The Times of India

Virtual leadership - how can we lead with empathy at a distance? - Sarah Dovlo, Deutsche Telekom AG

Safer Internet Day: 12 ways to participate - RTÉ

'I Feel Like I Lost A Huge Part Of My Uni Life' Msian Uni Students Share Their Thoughts On Online Learning - Cecelia Chang, World of Buzz

Pandemic Spurs Changes in the Edtech Schools Use, From the Classroom to the Admin Office - Frank Catalano, EdSurge

It's IPO time! Here are 30+ European tech companies most likely to go public this year - Andrii Degeler, Tech.eu

Wayne Trail Elementary using new interactive technology for students - Caylee Kirby, WTOL 11