MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Kahoot! AS    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! AS

(KAHOT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kahoot : is spotlighted for reaching 5 billion players

02/23/2021 | 05:15pm EST
News
February 23, 2021
Kahoot! is spotlighted for reaching 5 billion players

La República highlights Kahoot!'s extraordinary growth in the last year

Language: Español

Featuring the recently released Q4 2020 results, La República discusses Kahoot!'s growth journey over the past year, as the shift to remote learning, working and socializing created a worldwide surge in demand for digital learning and engagement support.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 22:14:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 83,1 M - -
Net income 2021 26,5 M - -
Net cash 2021 287 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2 227x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 45 603 M 5 376 M -
EV / Sales 2021 546x
EV / Sales 2022 323x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 43,9%
Kahoot! AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 17,10 $
Last Close Price 102,20 $
Spread / Highest target -82,7%
Spread / Average Target -83,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -83,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Harald Arnet Chairman
Morten Versvik Chief Technology Officer
Lars Erik Eikum Grønntun Chief Operating & Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAHOOT! AS7.35%5 680
ADOBE INC.-6.56%223 711
AUTODESK, INC.-2.50%65 461
WORKDAY INC.12.66%65 009
TWILIO INC.20.89%61 796
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-0.93%40 918
