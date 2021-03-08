Log in
KAHOOT! AS    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! AS

(KAHOT)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kahoot : 10 inspring women on Kahoot! Academy who are committed to high standards, inclusivity, and empowerment

03/08/2021 | 05:39am EST
In honor of International Women's Day, Kahoot! Academy is celebrating just a few of the many women Verified educators who empower their students, inspire their colleagues, and contribute to making learning awesome around the world through their unique content.

These women are committed to helping their students succeed - no matter the age, grade, topic, or hurdle that comes their way. Read on to see how these women educators are empowering students all over the world and see how you can bring their kahoots to your students!

Leticia Citizen, also known as CitiCoach, helps build classroom and school culture, brings about racial awareness, and fosters digital citizenship.

Art teacher Ms. Steiner inspires her students to get creative with lessons on colors and textures.

Seventeen-year veteran teacher and former doctor Christie Palladino enforces active learning strategies in her lessons on the body and how to keep it healthy!

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2021 10:38:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 81,5 M - -
Net income 2021 23,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 287 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 289x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 535 M 5 510 M -
EV / Sales 2021 64,4x
EV / Sales 2022 34,2x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 43,9%
Chart KAHOOT! AS
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 16,99 $
Last Close Price 12,40 $
Spread / Highest target 42,9%
Spread / Average Target 37,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Harald Arnet Chairman
Morten Versvik Chief Technology Officer
Lars Erik Eikum Grønntun Chief Operating & Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAHOOT! AS11.34%5 510
ADOBE INC.-11.86%211 301
AUTODESK, INC.-12.43%58 796
WORKDAY INC.-1.08%57 596
TWILIO INC.-0.36%57 499
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-12.56%39 556
