Kahoot : 10 inspring women on Kahoot! Academy who are committed to high standards, inclusivity, and empowerment

In honor of International Women's Day, Kahoot! Academy is celebrating just a few of the many women Verified educators who empower their students, inspire their colleagues, and contribute to making learning awesome around the world through their unique content.

These women are committed to helping their students succeed - no matter the age, grade, topic, or hurdle that comes their way. Read on to see how these women educators are empowering students all over the world and see how you can bring their kahoots to your students!

Leticia Citizen, also known as CitiCoach, helps build classroom and school culture, brings about racial awareness, and fosters digital citizenship.

Art teacher Ms. Steiner inspires her students to get creative with lessons on colors and textures.

Seventeen-year veteran teacher and former doctor Christie Palladino enforces active learning strategies in her lessons on the body and how to keep it healthy!