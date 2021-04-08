Kahoot : Business Insider España showcases Kahoot!'s growth journey and plans for its next phase of growth

News
April 8, 2021
Business Insider España showcases Kahoot!'s growth journey and plans for its next phase of growth
Eilert Hanoa, CEO of Kahoot!, offered insights into what's ahead for Kahoot! and learning globally
Language: en español
How is Kahoot! moving toward the vision of becoming the leading learning platform in the world? In an interview with Business Insider España, Eilert shared thoughts on Kahoot!'s growth story, as well as a look at what's next for Kahoot! in a post-pandemic and hybrid learning future.
Read the full article here.
Disclaimer
Kahoot! AS published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 19:33:04 UTC.