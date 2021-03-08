Kahoot : Drops is a recommended app for visually-oriented language learning

News
Drops is a recommended app for visually-oriented language learning
The Drops app is named one of the top apps for building skills in a new language
Euronews recommends Drops, part of the Kahoot! family of learning platforms, as one of the best apps to support language learning at home, highlighting its immersive visuals to enhance the learning experience.
