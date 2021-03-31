Kahoot : Going Public Magazine spotlights Kahoot! with new interview

News
March 31, 2021
Going Public Magazine spotlights Kahoot! with new interview
Kahoot! recently began trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange main list. Eilert Hanoa sits down with Going Public Magazine to share his thoughts
Language: auf Deutsch
Now that Kahoot! has started trading on the OSE main list, what's next for the global learning platform company? Eilert Hanoa, CEO at Kahoot!, shares his insights and ambitions with Going Public Magazine, including expansion into new geographies and exploring opportunities for a secondary listing.
Read the full article here.
Disclaimer
Kahoot! AS published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 15:40:07 UTC.