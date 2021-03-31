Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Kahoot! AS    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! AS

(KAHOT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kahoot : Going Public Magazine spotlights Kahoot! with new interview

03/31/2021 | 11:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News
March 31, 2021
Going Public Magazine spotlights Kahoot! with new interview

Kahoot! recently began trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange main list. Eilert Hanoa sits down with Going Public Magazine to share his thoughts

Language: auf Deutsch

Now that Kahoot! has started trading on the OSE main list, what's next for the global learning platform company? Eilert Hanoa, CEO at Kahoot!, shares his insights and ambitions with Going Public Magazine, including expansion into new geographies and exploring opportunities for a secondary listing.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 15:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KAHOOT! AS
11:41aKAHOOT  : Going Public Magazine spotlights Kahoot! with new interview
PU
03/30CLEAR DIRECTION, PASSIONATE USERS AN : exploring the unique attributes behind Ka..
PU
03/29KAHOOT  : is featured as a top tool to support learning through play
PU
03/29KAHOOT  : Findings from the Kahoot! EDU Survey shed light on virtual learning
PU
03/29KAHOOT  : ComputerHoy gives readers an introduction to the Kahoot! experience
PU
03/29KAHOOT  : HCM Technology Report spotlights Kahoot! adding German and Italian lan..
PU
03/26KAHOOT  : in the news roundup, March 19
PU
03/26KAHOOT  : around the world, March 26
PU
03/26KAHOOT  : Cambridge University Press highlights its THiNK Kahoot! quizzes to boo..
PU
03/26KAHOOT  : CodeMonkey names Kahoot! as a top digital platform for assessment
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 80,0 M - -
Net income 2021 19,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 279 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 272x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 865 M 4 859 M -
EV / Sales 2021 57,3x
EV / Sales 2022 30,4x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 43,9%
Chart KAHOOT! AS
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 16,96 $
Last Close Price 10,90 $
Spread / Highest target 62,2%
Spread / Average Target 55,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 49,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Harald Arnet Chairman
Morten Versvik Chief Technology Officer
Lars Erik Eikum Grønntun Chief Operating & Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAHOOT! AS-2.21%4 859
ADOBE INC.-6.93%223 107
WORKDAY INC.1.51%59 105
AUTODESK, INC.-12.09%58 945
TWILIO INC.-5.11%54 757
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.28%42 292
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ