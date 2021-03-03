Kahoot : Historical Society invites community to learn about local history on Kahoot!

News
March 3, 2021
Historical Society invites community to learn about local history on Kahoot!
The Kahoot! trivia night will quiz participants on county history virtually
Manitowoc County Historical Society is inviting community members to put their knowledge of local history to the test in a virtual trivia night on Kahoot!.
