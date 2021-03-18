Kahoot : Learners of all ages can test their knowledge of climate change with the new Kahoot! Academy collection from Angry Birds

News
March 18, 2021
Learners of all ages can test their knowledge of climate change with the new Kahoot! Academy collection from Angry Birds
Semana features this new collection of kahoots as a fun and engaging way for people to learn about climate change
At a time when climate literacy is more important than ever, resources that engage and connect people to these topics are key. Semana highlights this new collection of kahoots from Rovio Entertainment, featuring their beloved Angry Birds, which anyone can play free on Kahoot! Academy.
Read the full article here.
