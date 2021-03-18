Log in
Kahoot : Learners of all ages can test their knowledge of climate change with the new Kahoot! Academy collection from Angry Birds

03/18/2021 | 03:12pm EDT
March 18, 2021
Learners of all ages can test their knowledge of climate change with the new Kahoot! Academy collection from Angry Birds

Semana features this new collection of kahoots as a fun and engaging way for people to learn about climate change

At a time when climate literacy is more important than ever, resources that engage and connect people to these topics are key. Semana highlights this new collection of kahoots from Rovio Entertainment, featuring their beloved Angry Birds, which anyone can play free on Kahoot! Academy.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 19:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
