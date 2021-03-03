Log in
KAHOOT! AS    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! AS

(KAHOT)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kahoot : Students can stay connected over Spring Break with Kahoot!

03/03/2021 | 05:53pm EST
News
March 3, 2021
Students can stay connected over Spring Break with Kahoot!

Kahoot! games can help students stay in touch virtually through the school holidays

The Wright State Guardian recommends playing Kahoot! games, including personalized selfie kahoots or trivia games, to keep in touch and have fun with friends throughout Spring Break

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 03 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2021 22:52:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 81,5 M - -
Net income 2021 23,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 287 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 313x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 741 M 5 741 M -
EV / Sales 2021 66,9x
EV / Sales 2022 35,5x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 43,9%
Chart KAHOOT! AS
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 16,99 $
Last Close Price 13,45 $
Spread / Highest target 31,8%
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Harald Arnet Chairman
Morten Versvik Chief Technology Officer
Lars Erik Eikum Grønntun Chief Operating & Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAHOOT! AS19.75%5 981
ADOBE INC.-6.70%223 357
TWILIO INC.22.83%67 274
AUTODESK, INC.-8.98%61 112
WORKDAY INC.3.48%59 714
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-10.71%39 991
