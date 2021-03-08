Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Kahoot! AS    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! AS

(KAHOT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kahoot : Students use tech skills from UNICEF initiative to host Kahoot! games

03/08/2021 | 05:51pm EST
News
March 8, 2021
Students use tech skills from UNICEF initiative to host Kahoot! games

The STEM4girls initiative is supported by UNICEF to connect girls to STEM mentors

Students participating in STEM4girls-a UNICEF-supported initiative to provide mentorship and engagement for girls interested in STEM fields-are now putting their tech skills into action in their classrooms, including hosting Kahoot! games for their peers.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2021 22:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 81,5 M - -
Net income 2021 23,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 287 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2 398x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 45 967 M 5 400 M -
EV / Sales 2021 560x
EV / Sales 2022 300x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 43,9%
Chart KAHOOT! AS
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 16,99 $
Last Close Price 103,00 $
Spread / Highest target -82,8%
Spread / Average Target -83,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -84,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Harald Arnet Chairman
Morten Versvik Chief Technology Officer
Lars Erik Eikum Grønntun Chief Operating & Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAHOOT! AS8.19%5 510
ADOBE INC.-11.86%211 301
AUTODESK, INC.-12.43%58 796
WORKDAY INC.-1.08%57 596
TWILIO INC.-0.36%57 499
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-12.56%39 556
