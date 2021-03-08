Kahoot : Students use tech skills from UNICEF initiative to host Kahoot! games

News
March 8, 2021
Students use tech skills from UNICEF initiative to host Kahoot! games
The STEM4girls initiative is supported by UNICEF to connect girls to STEM mentors
Students participating in STEM4girls-a UNICEF-supported initiative to provide mentorship and engagement for girls interested in STEM fields-are now putting their tech skills into action in their classrooms, including hosting Kahoot! games for their peers.
Read the full article here.
Disclaimer
Kahoot! AS published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2021 22:50:01 UTC.