March 18, 2021
Kahoot! has become a staple digital platform for remote learning
Many educators are looking ahead to incorporating tools like Kahoot! into post-pandemic teaching
In the last year, educators have discovered new ways of interacting with students and creating impactful learning experiences remotely. Kahoot! is shouted out in this article from CNET as one of the top tools adopted by teachers during virtual learning, along with Zoom and Google Docs.
Read the full article here.
