Here is a roundup of selected news coverage Kahoot! has received this week from around the world.

How I Use Kahoot! in Middle School Math - Erika Brunnmeier, We Are Teachers

Using quizzes and gamification in the teenage classroom - Greg Wagstaff, Cambridge University Press

Engage Learners in Science and Health With Our Kahoots!- Abbey Bigler, National Institute of General Medical Sciences

4 Relationship-Building Strategies to Help Finish the School Year Strong - Stephanie Rothstein, Edutopia

Educational Technology - Elvira Martinez, CodeMonkey

ChessKid Kahoot Trivia Challenge- ChessKid

Workers most value on-the-job training, report says - Katie Clarey, HR Dive

70+ Awesome Websites for Teaching and Learning Math - We Are Teachers