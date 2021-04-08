News
April 8, 2021
Kahoot! is featured as one of the most popular digital learning platforms for educators and students
With Kahoot!, educators can make learning fun and engaging for students virtually or in the classroom
In a new roundup of education technology resources for teachers and students, Kahoot! is highlighted as one of the most widely-used platforms, bringing joy, excitement and interactivity to learning.
Read the full article here.
Disclaimer
Kahoot! AS published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 19:33:04 UTC.