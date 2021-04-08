Log in
KAHOOT! AS

KAHOT
Kahoot : is featured as one of the most popular digital learning platforms for educators and students

04/08/2021 | 03:34pm EDT
April 8, 2021
Kahoot! is featured as one of the most popular digital learning platforms for educators and students

With Kahoot!, educators can make learning fun and engaging for students virtually or in the classroom

In a new roundup of education technology resources for teachers and students, Kahoot! is highlighted as one of the most widely-used platforms, bringing joy, excitement and interactivity to learning.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 19:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 80,6 M - -
Net income 2021 22,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 279 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 270x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 731 M 4 723 M -
EV / Sales 2021 55,2x
EV / Sales 2022 29,1x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 43,9%
Chart KAHOOT! AS
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 16,90 $
Last Close Price 11,10 $
Spread / Highest target 58,0%
Spread / Average Target 52,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 46,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Harald Arnet Chairman
Morten Versvik Chief Technology Officer
Lars Erik Eikum Grønntun Chief Operating & Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAHOOT! AS-1.21%4 967
ADOBE INC.-1.34%236 504
AUTODESK, INC.-6.29%62 830
WORKDAY INC.5.14%61 219
TWILIO INC.4.32%60 197
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-3.58%43 523
