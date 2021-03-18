News
March 18, 2021
Kahoot! looks ahead to secondary listing options
Now trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange main list, Kahoot! is exploring a secondary listing
In an exclusive interview with Reuters, Kahoot! CEO Eilert Hanoa talks beginning to trade on the Oslo Stock Exchange main list, new opportunities for global investment and how Kahoot! is considering options for a secondary listing this year.
