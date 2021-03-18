Kahoot : now trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange main list, another milestone for the company making learning awesome

We're excited to share news of an important milestone announced today: Kahoot! has officially started trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange. This latest step forward comes after a year of strong growth in the Kahoot! Group, but we truly feel like we've only just begun!

To mark this exciting event, the Kahoot! team has been celebrating virtually, taking the time to reflect on how far we have come together, give thanks to everyone who has made this possible and get inspired for the next step in our vision to become the leading learning platform in the world.

Take a look back at some of the highlights of Kahoot!'s story (and how you've been a part of it!) by watching our video:

An extraordinary growth journey

Since launching in 2013, Kahoot! has become a global pop culture phenomenon, supporting educators, students, business teams, families and friends in creating engaging and impactful learning experiences. In 2019, Kahoot! was listed on Euronext Growth, the first step toward trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

Kahoot! has since experienced massive adoption worldwide with the rapid digitalization of learning, working and socializing. In the last year alone, over 250 million games were played with more than 1.5 billion participating players in 200 countries. This year, we announced reaching 5 billion cumulative players since launch, a proud moment for all of us in the Kahoot! team and an awesome start to 2021.

With global demand for digital learning and engagement surging, we have also made the Kahoot! mobile app available in five languages, including English, Spanish, Portuguese and French. Several additional languages will be coming soon, including German and Italian.

Growing the Kahoot! family

Our solid organic growth has accelerated our drive to become the world's leading learning platform, and we have made key strides in this goal by acquiring a number of innovative and industry-leading learning platforms to expand our offerings for users.

In 2019, DragonBox and Poio were the first to join the Kahoot! family of apps, taking math learning to the next level and empowering kids to learn to read through play. We continued to strengthen our offering in 2020 with the acquisition of employee engagement platform Actimo and the Drops language learning platform. Last month, we added even more engaging tools for educators by acquiring Whiteboard.fi, an online whiteboard tool for all educators, teachers and classrooms.

We are thrilled that the Kahoot! family has grown to include these award-winning learning platforms, with teams of creative and passionate people working toward our goal of helping everyone unlock their learning potential. Now, as we step into our next phase of growth, we look forward to more acquisition opportunities as part of our strategy to expand into new areas of learning and make Kahoot! a trusted destination for all learners, whether at school, at work or at home.

Making learning awesome - bigger and better than ever!

With this exciting next step on our journey, we're looking ahead to expand into new geographies, attracting new global investors and accelerating growth through value-creating organic and non-organic opportunities.

Kahoot! already has a strong base of 20,000 investors across Europe, US and Asia, including institutional and global investors such as SoftBank, Microsoft and Disney. With the transition to Oslo Stock Exchange main list, Kahoot! will be available to an even larger, global investor base with a passion for making learning awesome!

At Kahoot!, we have maintained a profitable growth path with positive cash flow from operations the last five quarters, as well as solid funding for continued investments in organic product development and non-organic growth opportunities.

In addition to the main listing on Oslo Stock Exchange, we are exploring the opportunity for a secondary listing during 2021.

We thank everyone who has helped us come so far-especially our users, investors and our passionate team. None of this could have been possible without you, and we can't wait to show our gratitude by delivering even more new offerings, features and initiatives for you. Let's continue making learning awesome together!

Read more about the announcement in this press release.