October 13, 2020
Kahoot! raises $215 in new equity to meet global demand for remote learning
Kahoot! prepares for further growth with a private placement to SoftBank
With many schools still closed due to COVID-19, the demand for digital learning tools to support distance learning has surged globally. Kahoot! plans to continue expanding to meet this demand, now fueled by a private placement to SoftBank that has raised $215 million in new equity.
