News
October 13, 2020
Kahoot! raises $215 million from SoftBank as the demand for virtual learning grows
Kahoot! has completed a private placement of 43 million new shares to SoftBank
TechCrunch reports on Kahoot!'s recent announcement of a private placement to SoftBank, which has raised a gross amount of $215 million in new equity.
