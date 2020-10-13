Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Kahoot! AS    KAHOOT-ME   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! AS

(KAHOOT-ME)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kahoot : raises $215 million from SoftBank as the demand for virtual learning grows

10/13/2020 | 01:40pm EDT
News
October 13, 2020
Kahoot! raises $215 million from SoftBank as the demand for virtual learning grows

Kahoot! has completed a private placement of 43 million new shares to SoftBank

TechCrunch reports on Kahoot!'s recent announcement of a private placement to SoftBank, which has raised a gross amount of $215 million in new equity.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 17:39:05 UTC

All news about KAHOOT! AS
01:40pKAHOOT : raises $215 in new equity to meet global demand for remote learning
PU
01:40pKAHOOT : continues extraordinary growth with private equity placement
PU
01:40pKAHOOT : raises $215 million from SoftBank as the demand for virtual learning gr..
PU
11:20aKAHOOT! AS : Mandatory notification of trade by related party to Kahoot! CEO
PU
11:20aKAHOOT! AS : Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders
PU
10:45aKAHOOT! AS : Mandatory notification of trade by related party to kahoot! ceo
AQ
04:42aKAHOOT! AS : Equity Private Placement to a Fund advised by Capital World Investo..
AQ
04:09aSoftBank takes 9.7% stake in Norway's Kahoot, boosting share price
RE
02:51aKAHOOT! AS : Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders
AQ
01:03aKAHOOT! AS : Equity Private Placement to SoftBank
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 115 M 12,5 M 12,5 M
Net income 2019 -71,0 M -7,71 M -7,71 M
Net cash 2019 345 M 37,4 M 37,4 M
P/E ratio 2019 -120x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 19 890 M 2 174 M 2 159 M
EV / Sales 2018 73,5x
EV / Sales 2019 71,4x
Nbr of Employees 110
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart KAHOOT! AS
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Harald Arnet Chairman
Lars Erik Eikum Grønntun Chief Operating & Marketing Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Morten Versvik Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAHOOT! AS125.68%2 141
ADOBE INC.54.90%245 084
WORKDAY INC.38.76%54 118
AUTODESK, INC.31.97%53 092
TWILIO INC.235.49%48 863
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.19.09%44 173
