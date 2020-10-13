Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Kahoot! AS    KAHOOT-ME   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! AS

(KAHOOT-ME)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Oslo Bors - 10/12
49.65 NOK   +1.53%
03:11aREFILE-SoftBank takes 9.7% stake in Norway's Kahoot
RE
02:51aKAHOOT! AS : Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders
AQ
01:03aKAHOOT! AS : Equity Private Placement to SoftBank
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

REFILE-SoftBank takes 9.7% stake in Norway's Kahoot

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 03:11am EDT
SoftBank Corp. placard is prepared during a ceremony to mark the company's debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo

OSLO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Group has taken a 9.7% stake in educational gaming company Kahoot by investing 1.98 billion Norwegian crowns ($216 million) in new equity, the Norwegian company said on Tuesday.

Kahoot's online platform of games-based learning and entertainment was growing fast before the coronavirus pandemic and has seen rapid expansion this year as schools and firms adopted online education tools.

The new cash will help the company fund its expansion plans, which could include mergers or acquisitions, details of the transaction showed.

"SoftBank will strengthen (Kahoot's) shareholder base as an investor with deep expertise and experience owning and developing software companies," the Oslo-listed firm said in a statement.

The new shares were sold to a unit of Softbank at 46 crowns each, a 7.3% discount to Monday's closing price of 49.65 crowns.

Kahoot's shares have risen 126% year-to-date.

Brokers ABG Sundal Collier, Arctic Securities and Goldman Sachs International advised Kahoot on the deal. ($1 = 9.1639 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABG SUNDAL COLLIER HOLDING ASA 1.85% 6.09 Delayed Quote.49.12%
KAHOOT! AS 1.53% 49.65 End-of-day quote.125.68%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 2.64% 7182 End-of-day quote.51.01%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about KAHOOT! AS
03:11aREFILE-SoftBank takes 9.7% stake in Norway's Kahoot
RE
02:51aKAHOOT! AS : Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders
AQ
01:03aKAHOOT! AS : Equity Private Placement to SoftBank
AQ
10/12KAHOOT : Kids get a lesson on fire safety with Kahoot! quizzes
PU
10/08KAHOOT : District Media Specialist empowers hundreds of teachers to collaborate ..
PU
10/07AN UPDATE FROM CEO EILERT HANOA : Kahoot! continues to deliver record growth; ex..
PU
10/06KAHOOT : Sororities at Sacred Heart University take Bid Day virtual with Kahoot!
PU
10/06KAHOOT! AS : New share capital registered
AQ
10/05KAHOOT : Completion of the acquisition of Actimo
AQ
10/02KAHOOT : trading update Q3 2020
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 115 M 12,5 M 12,5 M
Net income 2019 -71,0 M -7,76 M -7,76 M
Net cash 2019 345 M 37,7 M 37,7 M
P/E ratio 2019 -120x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 19 590 M 2 141 M 2 140 M
EV / Sales 2018 73,5x
EV / Sales 2019 71,4x
Nbr of Employees 110
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart KAHOOT! AS
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Harald Arnet Chairman
Lars Erik Eikum Grønntun Chief Operating & Marketing Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Morten Versvik Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAHOOT! AS125.68%2 141
ADOBE INC.54.90%245 084
WORKDAY INC.38.76%54 118
AUTODESK, INC.31.97%53 092
TWILIO INC.235.49%48 863
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.19.09%44 173
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group