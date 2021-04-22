Kahoot : Educator keeps young students engaged in remote learning with Kahoot!

News
April 22, 2021
Educator keeps young students engaged in remote learning with Kahoot!
Kahoot! enables students to interact and actively participate in remote classes, encouraging deeper listening and more effective learning
Third grade teacher and English language arts coach Keisha Robertson shares advice on how fellow educators can help students stay engaged, focused and learning in the virtual classroom, including playing Kahoot! games.
Read the full article here.
Disclaimer
Kahoot! AS published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 21:33:00 UTC.