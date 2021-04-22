Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Kahoot! AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KHOOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! AS

(KHOOT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kahoot : Educator keeps young students engaged in remote learning with Kahoot!

04/22/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
News
April 22, 2021
Educator keeps young students engaged in remote learning with Kahoot!

Kahoot! enables students to interact and actively participate in remote classes, encouraging deeper listening and more effective learning

Third grade teacher and English language arts coach Keisha Robertson shares advice on how fellow educators can help students stay engaged, focused and learning in the virtual classroom, including playing Kahoot! games.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 21:33:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 80,7 M - -
Net income 2021 19,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 261 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2 399x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 36 270 M 4 340 M -
EV / Sales 2021 446x
EV / Sales 2022 238x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 43,9%
Chart KAHOOT! AS
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 15,99 $
Last Close Price 81,25 $
Spread / Highest target -80,2%
Spread / Average Target -80,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -80,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Harald Arnet Chairman
Morten Versvik Chief Technology Officer
Lars Erik Eikum Grønntun Chief Operating & Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAHOOT! AS-17.96%4 180
ADOBE INC.2.44%246 474
AUTODESK, INC.-5.39%62 882
TWILIO INC.9.36%62 676
WORKDAY INC.5.01%61 144
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-1.05%44 762
