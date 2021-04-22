Kahoot : Environmental conservation group offers educational Kahoot! games for Earth Day

News
April 22, 2021
Environmental conservation group offers educational Kahoot! games for Earth Day
Educators can challenge their students to show what they know about plastic pollution in this series of kahoots
Green Mountain Conservation Group is making a collection of award-winning films on plastic pollution available for educators to show in their classes. Educators can then reinforce their students' learning with Kahoot! games created by GMCG.
