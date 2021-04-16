Kahoot : Friends of the Library to host a virtual fundraiser with Kahoot! trivia

News
April 16, 2021
Friends of the Library to host a virtual fundraiser with Kahoot! trivia
Volunteers aim to bring the community together in support of their library with the help of Kahoot!
The Friends of the Fort Erie Public Library volunteer group is taking its annual fundraiser virtual this year with an online Kahoot! trivia competition, with all money raised to support library programs.
Read the full article here.
Disclaimer
Kahoot! AS published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 21:41:04 UTC.